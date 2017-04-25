Bengals Bytes (4/25): Peterson makes his decision

McCarron vows to remain patient and be good teammate if trade doesn't occur (WKRC)

There was some resignation in AJ McCarron's voice on Monday that instead of being elsewhere and having a chance to be a starting quarterback he's still with the Bengals as a backup, and if that doesn't change during the NFL Draft this coming weekend he said he's simply going to make the best of the situation.

Can Bengals, Redskins Capitalize on Historically Valuable 153rd and 154th Picks? (HERO Sports)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins hold draft slots that have produced a staggering number of All-Pros. If the last 25 years of NFL Draft history continues, there is a 12.5 percent chance that Bengals and Redskins will hit it big and steal an All-Pro in the fifth round.

Michael Johnson holds camp (The Selma Times‑Journal)

Boys and girls filled Memorial Stadium Saturday to train in football and cheerleading with some of the sport’s leading athletes. The eighth annual Michael Johnson Football and Cheer Camp provided the young athletes will invaluable experience as they worked with players from all over the country and coaches from right at home.

Draft Gallery: 2006 & 2007 (Bengals)

Throwback gallery of the Bengals 2006 and 2007 Draft Class.

McCarron in control of no control (Bengals)

One of the things that AJ McCarron could control back in the day is the splitter that Jake Peavy taught his fellow St. Paul’s Episcopal School alum when Peavy came back from the majors to visit his hometown of Mobile, Ala.

“I thought about it. I was 14-0 my senior year,” McCarron mused Monday of a possible big-league career. “But I told eight teams not to draft me because I was going to play football.”

Mock of Ages (Bengals)

With apologies to the band of football scribes badgered at baby showers, harassed while folding laundry, and stalked during actual working hours when they had nothing to do but merely deal with the busiest week of the year, we give you the grand daddy of all Bengals.com Media Mock Drafts.

The selectors range from the grizzled veteran who has covered the NFL for six decades, the Florida Times-Union’s Vito Stellino, to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles.

Bengals draft strategy: Running backs (Cincinnati.com)

The Bengals will be taking a running back and he will be given an opportunity to make an impact.

Three of 10. The Bengals will be taking a running back and he will be given an opportunity to make an impact. Giovani Bernard is coming off ACL surgery, Jeremy Hill seeks redemption entering his contract year, Rex Burkhead is now in New England and Cedric Peerman slots to primarily special teams. A player drafted here could be the complement for Bernard the next 3-5 years.

Insider: Why the Bengals could draft Joe Mixon (Cincinnati.com)

The question was never if the Oklahoma running back would be picked, but by whom, and when. His talent is undeniable.

Bengals Beat Podcast: Draft preview, Duke Tobin (Cincinnati.com)

Bengals beat writers Jim Owczarski and Paul Dehner Jr. take one final deep look at the draft outlook for Cincinnati.

Bengals beat writers Jim Owczarski and Paul Dehner Jr. take one final deep look at the draft outlook for Cincinnati. We rank the top three players we would want the Bengals to get and the top three players we think they will end up with in the first round. We also take time to preview Day 3 and the importance of it in the big picture.

AFC North Bytes

Browns eye Myles Garrett, Mitch Trubisky in NFL Draft (TheMMQB)

Myles Garrett ... Mitchell Trubisky ... It’s all on the table for the Browns with the No. 1 selection only days away. Here are the latest first-round notes from Mike Mayock, a mock draft tease, a reality check reminder and more.

Looking for an edge: Ravens out to find a pass rusher in draft (baltimoresun.com)

Fourteen years ago, the Ravens used the 10th overall selection in the 2003 NFL draft on outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had a prolific college career at Arizona State but scared off some teams with his sluggish performance in predraft workouts. Suggs is the Ravens' all-time leader in sacks and is still playing at a relatively high level, making the pick one of general manager Ozzie Newsome's best.

Full Pittsburgh Steelers Primer for 2017 NFL Draft (Bleacherreport.com)

After months of anticipation, the big event is nearly here: The 2017 NFL Draft, where all 32 teams make up to seven rounds' worth of rookie selections in order to build and maintain competitive rosters for years to come.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be drafting late in each round, thanks to being the AFC's runner-up team at the close of the 2016 season.

Random Bytes

23 cities are interested in hosting the draft (ProFootballTalk)

Now that the NFL has realized that it can do with the draft what it does with the Super Bowl, cities are lining up to get a chance to host the league's annual offseason tentpole event. Via Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, the number of locations interested in hosting the draft exceeds 20.

The 5 hardest and 5 easiest schedules of the 2017 NFL season (FOX Sports)

Spoiler alert: The defending champion New England Patriots have one of the easiest schedules.

Vance Joseph has his work cut out for him. While the new Broncos coach takes over a team that won the Super Bowl a year ago, Denver has the strongest strength of schedule in 2017 — its opponents had a combined .578 winning percentage last season. That's mostly due to the fact the Broncos play in the loaded AFC West, with two games against each team, but also because they will face a total of six teams that won 10 or more games last year.

Dad of FSU star, NFL hopeful Travis Rudolph fatally shot (palmbeachpost)

What should have been one of the best weeks of Travis Rudolph’s life simultaneously will...

The father of NFL hopeful and Florida State University star Travis Rudolph was killed this weekend in an accidental shooting, according to reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and The Post’s news partner WPTV NewsChannel 5. Darryl Rudolph was shot Saturday morning at Sugar Daddy’s Adult Cabaret on Military Trail, south of Southern Boulevard, in what officials have deemed an accidental shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles one of several teams with owner permission to pick Joe Mixon (Bleeding Green Nation)

Will the Eagles take a chance on him?

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of several teams with their owner’s permission to pick Joe Mixon in the 2017 NFL Draft, according to NBC’s Josh Norris. Norris had the following to say in a segment with Mike Florio on PFT Live.

Patriots re-sign CB Malcolm Butler and TE Matt Lengel; Release OL Tre' Jackson

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent CB Malcolm Butler and exclusive rights free agent TE Matt Lengel. In addition, the Patriots released OL Tre’ Jackson.

Adrian Peterson says he's signing with New Orleans Saints (ESPN.com)

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints, he tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Adrian Peterson tells ESPN's Josina Anderson Tuesday morning that he plans to sign with New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal that is effectively a 1-year deal plus a 1-year option.