Jonathan Allen was once thought of as a top three pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, with hours to go before the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock, Allen has become the most popular mock draft selection for Cincinnati.

In Todd McShay’s final 2017 NFL mock draft, he has the powerful former Alabama defensive lineman going to the Bengals with pick No. 9.

9. Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama Cincinnati likes Tennessee DE Derek Barnett, and Alabama LB Reuben Foster also could be in play here. But I think Allen will be the pick if he falls this far. He's a ferocious interior pass-rusher. Long-term concerns over the health of his shoulders could cause him to fall a bit on Thursday.

In Mike Mayock’s one and only mock draft of the year, done on live television last night, he also selected Allen to the Bengals. If Allen makes it to pick No. 9 he’d almost definitely be the best player available. He played defensive end and tackle in college, but, at the NFL level and in a 4-3 defense, he’s expected to play tackle, which isn’t really a position of need for Cincinnati. But, if he’s available, it would be nearly impossible to pass up on him.

What do you think of the former Alabama stud who won the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski Awards in 2016 as college football’s best defender?

Jonathan Allen Alabama Stats Year Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds TD PD FR Yds TD FF Year Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2013 LB 7 10 5 15 3 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 *2014 DL 14 16 16 32 11 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 *2015 DL 14 19 17 36 14.5 12 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 2016 DL 15 33 36 69 16 10.5 1 75 1 2 3 30 1 0