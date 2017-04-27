Immediate social media reactions to Bengals selecting John Ross in Round 1

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected John Ross out of Washington in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Bengals fans are excited after desperately wanting a speedy wide receiver to stretch the field, matchup with A.J. Green and help create an unstoppable offense for Cincinnati.
Opposing defenses should be scared thinking about Green, Ross and Tyler Eifert on the field at the same time. Green was among the first players to respond to the news of the Bengals’ Round 1 pick.
Welcome to the team @WatchJRoss !! Let's go!!— Aj Green (@ajgreen_18) April 28, 2017
Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season as one of the most explosive players in college football. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch and also had 8 rushing attempts for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. Ross is the NFL’s fastest player, and now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He had visited the team in the weeks leading up to the draft and admitted he would love to play for Marvin Lewis when asked about the teams he most connected with during his draft preparation.
What follows are more reactions from Bengals fans, media, players and draft experts on the selection of John Ross to the Bengals in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Congrats @WatchJRoss! Welcome! #WhoDey— Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) April 28, 2017
Welcome to the @Bengals, @WatchJRoss! Fans, pick up his 1st @PaniniAmerica #NFL card now on #PaniniInstant! https://t.co/ieSFa9ZjaJ pic.twitter.com/3Pw2CEiVmH— Tyler Eifert (@EiferTy85) April 28, 2017
PAC 12 https://t.co/gv2zRA2frZ— Marquis Flowers (@MrHitThat_53) April 28, 2017
With the No. 9 pick in the #NFLDraft the Cincinnati Bengals will select WR John Ross, according to @AlbertBreer https://t.co/OMZGu6ryG6 pic.twitter.com/1xzxxyfJNU— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2017
Bengals pick up one of Snoop Dogg's former players. Should help that offense.— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 28, 2017
BRAKING Bengals picking John Ross from washington. im done braking news its allmost too easy— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 28, 2017
Speed is heading to Cincy!— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2017
Bengals take Washington WR John Ross with the No. 9 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/lAoVktwDcA
We fast— Joe Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 28, 2017
AJ Green + John Ross is sexy as hell.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2017
#Bengals updated Skill Positions:— Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 28, 2017
QB Andy Dalton
RB Gio Bernard, Jeremy Hill
X A.J. Green
Z John Ross
SL Tyler Boyd
TE Tyler Eifert
We spoke about John Ross going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 9th pick on Saturday https://t.co/NSNWlKj2wd https://t.co/T1ojVkueFM— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 28, 2017
Listening back to Lap now. It is pretty clear he really, really likes John Ross. #Bengals— Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) April 27, 2017
With the 9th pick in the 1st round of the 2017 #NFLDraft, the @Bengals select Husky wide receiver John Ross. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/YtNhrZkzYA— UW Football (@UW_Football) April 28, 2017
I see you @WatchJRoss welcome to the city homie #whodey @Bengals— Billy Hamilton (@BillyHamilton) April 28, 2017
John Ross a Bengals? #NFLDraft #NFLesp #Bengals— Pedro Gómez (@TarokPedro) April 28, 2017
https://t.co/R1ML5sLGa9 via @GIPHY
With the ninth pick, the Cincinnati Bengals add John Ross, wide receiver from Washington. #NFLDraft— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2017
Profile: https://t.co/glYX9FovEm pic.twitter.com/V9M9PShmlN
John Ross on one side, AJ Green on the other side .. #Bengals got themselves a PLAYMAKER!!#PurpleReign #GoDawgs #NFLDraft— Evan Staley (@estales) April 28, 2017
Bengals Video: Mel Kiper breaks down Washington WR John Ross; believes he possesses the talent and versatility to … https://t.co/mqT49RHyhE— Steve (@imsteveduncan) April 28, 2017
Did we seriously draft John Ross 9th overall!? @Bengals— Brett Snyder (@TheBrettSnyder) April 28, 2017
April 28, 2017
I love the pick y'all!!! Adding another legit playmaker to the offense is an amazing move @Bengals Welcome to the squad Brodie @WatchJRoss !— Keivarae Russell (@Keivarae1) April 28, 2017
5"10 receiver a first round pick . That kills all that talk they tell Highschool kids about having Pro size! #Bengals #speedkills #WhoDey— Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) April 28, 2017
Bengals haven't had a speed receiver like this since me— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 28, 2017
Even @andydalton14 won't overthrow John Ross. #NFLDraft2017 @Bengals— Brian Patterson (@bpdrumr) April 28, 2017
Damn the Bengals got John Ross #NFLDraft— Kid Cordi (@AKidNamedCordi) April 28, 2017
I actually hate the John Ross pick at 9. This team desperately needs defense @Bengals— Logan Smith (@logsmith07) April 28, 2017
The @Bengals pick John Ross for their first pick!! #NFLDraft #TheFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/vYRx11VohM— PhillyMDOEvents (@PhillyMDOEvents) April 28, 2017
John Ross: "Got that vibe when I was there. For me to leave the way I did, I called my agent immediately and told him how great I felt."— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2017
John Ross: Believed I would be a top 10 pick because I believe in myself. #Bengals— Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 28, 2017
Running real fast in between horrible passes, a football experiment. Presented by Andy Dalton and John Ross. #Bengals— Brad Estes (@BradEstes4) April 28, 2017
John Ross stats vs Alabama: 5 catches, 28 yards— Jordan Forry (@jordanforry) April 28, 2017
Bengals: "yeah, he's top 10 material"
The Bengals fans who are unhappy about John Ross will be the first to gush when he breaks off a 80 yard TD like it's nothing. #NFLDraft— Brandon Stephens (@IAmRedSky) April 28, 2017
The Bengals fans who are unhappy about John Ross will be the first to gush when he breaks off a 80 yard TD like it's nothing. #NFLDraft— Brandon Stephens (@IAmRedSky) April 28, 2017
AJ Green— The 513 Blog (@513Sports_) April 28, 2017
Tyler Eifert
Tyler Boyd
Brandon Lafell
John Ross
Now we just need to address the offensive line...#Bengals
Cmon @Bengals, Jonathan Allen was a better pick...Welcome to the family John Ross— Dale Glunt (@daleglunt) April 28, 2017
We have the most basic WR names... AJ Green. John Ross. Lol. #Bengals— Katelyn Kinnett (@KKinnett) April 28, 2017
Urban: "It's impossible not to talk about his speed, but he can stop. That's what's most important. That's where he jumps out on film."— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2017
Know Ross can stretch defenses, go over the top but Zampese talked about his ability to separate laterally in the red zone too...efficiency— aly cohen (@alyco32) April 28, 2017
Urban: No concerns about Ross being physical to fight off bump and run#Bengals— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonCMG) April 28, 2017
OC Zampese: a technician when it comes to routes. No wasted motion— Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017
Marv says Ross should be ready around start of season after shoulder surgery— Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017
Marv says Ross candidate to return kicks— Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017
#Bengals HC Marvin Lewis said no one really wanted to move up to their spot.— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 28, 2017
Now lining up opposite @ajgreen_18 for the @Bengals...@WatchJRoss! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/eivbwFpOlt— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
#Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said once the medical team cleared Ross, he had no concerns. Feels he'll be ready for season.— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 28, 2017
Loading comments...