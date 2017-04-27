 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Immediate social media reactions to Bengals selecting John Ross in Round 1

What do fans and the media have to say about the Bengals selecting John Ross? Here’s a collection of reactions to the Bengals’ Round 1 pick.

By PatrickJudis
NCAA Football: Washington at California Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected John Ross out of Washington in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Bengals fans are excited after desperately wanting a speedy wide receiver to stretch the field, matchup with A.J. Green and help create an unstoppable offense for Cincinnati.

Opposing defenses should be scared thinking about Green, Ross and Tyler Eifert on the field at the same time. Green was among the first players to respond to the news of the Bengals’ Round 1 pick.

Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season as one of the most explosive players in college football. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch and also had 8 rushing attempts for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. Ross is the NFL’s fastest player, and now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He had visited the team in the weeks leading up to the draft and admitted he would love to play for Marvin Lewis when asked about the teams he most connected with during his draft preparation.

What follows are more reactions from Bengals fans, media, players and draft experts on the selection of John Ross to the Bengals in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

