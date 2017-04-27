Immediate social media reactions to Bengals selecting John Ross in Round 1

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected John Ross out of Washington in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Bengals fans are excited after desperately wanting a speedy wide receiver to stretch the field, matchup with A.J. Green and help create an unstoppable offense for Cincinnati.

Opposing defenses should be scared thinking about Green, Ross and Tyler Eifert on the field at the same time. Green was among the first players to respond to the news of the Bengals’ Round 1 pick.

Welcome to the team @WatchJRoss !! Let's go!! — Aj Green (@ajgreen_18) April 28, 2017

Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season as one of the most explosive players in college football. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch and also had 8 rushing attempts for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. Ross is the NFL’s fastest player, and now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. He had visited the team in the weeks leading up to the draft and admitted he would love to play for Marvin Lewis when asked about the teams he most connected with during his draft preparation.

What follows are more reactions from Bengals fans, media, players and draft experts on the selection of John Ross to the Bengals in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

With the No. 9 pick in the #NFLDraft the Cincinnati Bengals will select WR John Ross, according to @AlbertBreer https://t.co/OMZGu6ryG6 pic.twitter.com/1xzxxyfJNU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2017

Bengals pick up one of Snoop Dogg's former players. Should help that offense. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 28, 2017

BRAKING Bengals picking John Ross from washington. im done braking news its allmost too easy — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 28, 2017

Speed is heading to Cincy!



Bengals take Washington WR John Ross with the No. 9 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/lAoVktwDcA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2017

We fast — Joe Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 28, 2017

AJ Green + John Ross is sexy as hell. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2017

#Bengals updated Skill Positions:



QB Andy Dalton

RB Gio Bernard, Jeremy Hill

X A.J. Green

Z John Ross

SL Tyler Boyd

TE Tyler Eifert — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 28, 2017

We spoke about John Ross going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 9th pick on Saturday https://t.co/NSNWlKj2wd https://t.co/T1ojVkueFM — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 28, 2017

Listening back to Lap now. It is pretty clear he really, really likes John Ross. #Bengals — Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) April 27, 2017

With the 9th pick in the 1st round of the 2017 #NFLDraft, the @Bengals select Husky wide receiver John Ross. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/YtNhrZkzYA — UW Football (@UW_Football) April 28, 2017

With the ninth pick, the Cincinnati Bengals add John Ross, wide receiver from Washington. #NFLDraft



Profile: https://t.co/glYX9FovEm pic.twitter.com/V9M9PShmlN — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2017

John Ross on one side, AJ Green on the other side .. #Bengals got themselves a PLAYMAKER!!#PurpleReign #GoDawgs #NFLDraft — Evan Staley (@estales) April 28, 2017

Bengals Video: Mel Kiper breaks down Washington WR John Ross; believes he possesses the talent and versatility to … https://t.co/mqT49RHyhE — Steve (@imsteveduncan) April 28, 2017

Did we seriously draft John Ross 9th overall!? @Bengals — Brett Snyder (@TheBrettSnyder) April 28, 2017

I love the pick y'all!!! Adding another legit playmaker to the offense is an amazing move @Bengals Welcome to the squad Brodie @WatchJRoss ! — Keivarae Russell (@Keivarae1) April 28, 2017

5"10 receiver a first round pick . That kills all that talk they tell Highschool kids about having Pro size! #Bengals #speedkills #WhoDey — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) April 28, 2017

Bengals haven't had a speed receiver like this since me — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 28, 2017

Damn the Bengals got John Ross #NFLDraft — Kid Cordi (@AKidNamedCordi) April 28, 2017

I actually hate the John Ross pick at 9. This team desperately needs defense @Bengals — Logan Smith (@logsmith07) April 28, 2017

John Ross: "Got that vibe when I was there. For me to leave the way I did, I called my agent immediately and told him how great I felt." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2017

John Ross: Believed I would be a top 10 pick because I believe in myself. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 28, 2017

Running real fast in between horrible passes, a football experiment. Presented by Andy Dalton and John Ross. #Bengals — Brad Estes (@BradEstes4) April 28, 2017

John Ross stats vs Alabama: 5 catches, 28 yards



Bengals: "yeah, he's top 10 material" — Jordan Forry (@jordanforry) April 28, 2017

The Bengals fans who are unhappy about John Ross will be the first to gush when he breaks off a 80 yard TD like it's nothing. #NFLDraft — Brandon Stephens (@IAmRedSky) April 28, 2017

AJ Green

Tyler Eifert

Tyler Boyd

Brandon Lafell

John Ross

Now we just need to address the offensive line...#Bengals — The 513 Blog (@513Sports_) April 28, 2017

Cmon @Bengals, Jonathan Allen was a better pick...Welcome to the family John Ross — Dale Glunt (@daleglunt) April 28, 2017

We have the most basic WR names... AJ Green. John Ross. Lol. #Bengals — Katelyn Kinnett (@KKinnett) April 28, 2017

Urban: "It's impossible not to talk about his speed, but he can stop. That's what's most important. That's where he jumps out on film." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2017

Know Ross can stretch defenses, go over the top but Zampese talked about his ability to separate laterally in the red zone too...efficiency — aly cohen (@alyco32) April 28, 2017

Urban: No concerns about Ross being physical to fight off bump and run#Bengals — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonCMG) April 28, 2017

OC Zampese: a technician when it comes to routes. No wasted motion — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017

Marv says Ross should be ready around start of season after shoulder surgery — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017

Marv says Ross candidate to return kicks — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 28, 2017

#Bengals HC Marvin Lewis said no one really wanted to move up to their spot. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 28, 2017