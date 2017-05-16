Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was with Adam Jones on night of his arrest

Bengals cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and Adam Jones are good friends, but even with that knowledge, it’s somewhat surprising Kirkpatrick was with Jones on the night of the latter’s arrest.

When the 911 call audio was initially released, it was clear Jones was with another person. Though there is no official confirmation, it seems as though Kirkpatrick was the one with Jones as that call was made.

With the release of the footage from Jones’ arrest being released on Tuesday, it became clear Kirkpatrick was with Jones. While Sgt. Jarrod Cotton (the officer wearing the body cam) seemed to do his best to avoid Kirkpatrick, whether intentionally or not, the cornerback was eventually seen in the body cam footage.

Interesting observation: Dre Kirkpatrick was with Adam Jones as he was arrested pic.twitter.com/lUTNyXnHfk — Connor Howe (@YBConnor) May 17, 2017

It’s unlikely Kirkpatrick was heavily involved in the events which transpired in early January considering the focus on Jones, both from the officers and the security guard involved.

Still, it’s somewhat frustrating to see the 27-year-old cornerback in the footage, whether it be because people believe Jones could be a bad influence or because Kirkpatrick and Vontaze Burfict have already been unfairly grouped in with Jones as Bengals players who have bad reputations off-the-field (though Jones is the only of the three to have been arrested, let alone come up on anyone’s radar due to off-field transgressions).

Writer’s note: As mentioned above, Kirkpatrick is 27 years old. Whether or not you believe Jones is a bad influence, there is no benefit in vehemently tweeting at Kirkpatrick not to affiliate himself with his teammate. The two are clearly friends, and if Jones is as bad of an influence as people are claiming he is, said influence would’ve likely rubbed off on the cornerback by now, considering the two have been teammates for five years. That isn’t the case. It’s okay to be frustrated by Jones’ actions, but don’t be that person who spams pro athletes on Twitter as a form of taking a moral stand.