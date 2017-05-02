Bengals Bytes (5/2): Cold as ice

Doc: Say her name — Amelia Molitor

I don’t like to read sports writers who harp on social issues. They’re preachy, self-righteous and boring. That’s three outstanding reasons not to revisit the Joe Mixon issue here. Apologies in advance.

Did Bengals, Titans reach for John Ross and Corey Davis? Other teams think so

The Bengals taking speedy but oft-injured receiver John Ross ninth overall was one of the more polarizing picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. I heard from several teams that Ross' knees were a massive concern before the draft, and afterward several teams confirmed that for me again, with several dubbing him "a medical reject" on their boards. The procedures he has been through cause concern, and it was somewhat telling as well that after three receivers went in the top nine picks, not one went in the rest of the first round.

Bengals put 'Oh,' in offense

When your offense adds two top 15 players in the draft in the first two rounds, it’s the kind of Monday after when even the linemen and the defense notice.

“There’s no way that can’t benefit your offense,” said left guard Clint Boling on Monday as the Bengals gathered for their third week of voluntary workouts. I think we got better as a team after this weekend and that’s all you can really ask for.”

Notes: Quez gets lift on option; Hill bullish on Mixon

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard was a bit surprised when he heard the Bengals had exercised his fifth year option over the week despite being plagued by injuries his first three seasons.

“It’s a confidence boost,” Dennard said. “I don’t think they’ve really seen what I can do yet.” ….

Running back Jeremy Hill, who reached out to second-round Joe Mixon on Friday, has no problems with the pick.

Biggest post-2017 NFL draft concerns for all 32 teams

The Bengals drafted speedy wideout John Ross in the first round to help make Andy Dalton forget that they let two critical veteran offensive linemen leave in free agency a couple of months before. Dalton's going to remember that last part very quickly, however, if the Bengals don't see a big offseason jump from young linemen such as Cedric Ogbuehi, Jake Fisher and Christian Westerman.

Bengals' Jeremy Hill ready for competition from Joe Mixon

Minutes before the Bengals raised some eyebrows by taking running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the draft, Jeremy Hill tweeted a link to a television interview about the possibility of getting company in the backfield this year.

"Bring 'em all on," Hill says in the interview . "They want to draft a back high, go ahead and do it. They're probably going to be my backup."

Doc: Some of these defenses for Bengals' Mixon pick are appalling

I want to talk about Joe Mixon as little as possible after today. I didn’t want to talk about him today, but part of this gig involves discussing the issues of the day. Let’s start by clearing a misperception, for those whose reading comprehension lacks:

I did not write that Mixon didn’t deserve a 2nd chance. I wrote exactly the opposite. From Sunday’s column.

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon answers question about 2014 incident at introductory press conference

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon said he knows he will always be viewed in a different light than his teammates.

Mixon spoke for more than 30 minutes during his introductory news conference and subsequent interviews with reporters on Saturday. Few questions were about football. Almost every question surrounded the night in 2014 when Mixon punched a woman in the face and broke her jaw.

Bengals believe in John Ross' knees

he Cincinnati Bengals’ medical staff must have done its homework on John Ross.

The Bengals made the former University of Washington wide receiver the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft despite recurring injuries to both knees.

AFC North Bytes

Todd Heap family starts Hugs from Holly in honor of late daughter

Many have asked how they can help former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family after the tragic loss of their daughter.

Their response: They'd like you to help others.

The Heaps have begun a campaign called Hugs from Holly and are encouraging random acts of kindness on Wednesday, which would have been Holly's fourth birthday. Heap accidentally struck and killed his daughter last month while moving his truck.

DeShone Kizer Should Be Happy To Be in Cleveland

Haberman and Middlekuaff talk about how DeShone Kizer should be happy to be in Cleveland.

Zach Mettenberger Released by Steelers After Josh Dobbs Taken in 2017 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers released quarterback Zach Mettenberger on Monday, two days after selecting Josh Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Mettenberger, 25, served as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Landry Jones in 2016. He did not attempt a pass.

Random Bytes

Mike Glennon accepted Bears' invite to draft party

The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that the Bears invited Mike Glennon to their draft party at Soldier Field on Thursday night. Glennon accepted that invitation and was in the club level section of the team's home stadium when the Bears traded up to select North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second overall pick.

Ice cold.

Adrian Peterson falls to No. 98 in Top 100 Players

Once again, NFL Network will be counting down the league's best footballers on "The Top 100 Players of 2017," broadcast weekly on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Last season, then-MVP and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took the top prize. But one year later, the league's hierarchy has changed dramatically.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early Predictions

Let's have some fun.

The 2017 draft is just in the rearview mirror, but already fans and analysts are looking ahead to next year. As Bill Belichick would say, "We're on to 2018."

The early look at next year's class shows a group at quarterback with the potential to go early in the draft. Wyoming's Josh Allen is a bigger Patrick Mahomes, UCLA's Josh Rosen has been considered a top-five player from the minute he signed out of high school and USC's Sam Darnold emerged last year by putting the Trojans on his back and immediately improving the team.

Jamaal Charles Reportedly Visiting with Broncos in Free Agency

Free-agent running back Jamaal Charles is visiting with the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported the visit will take place on Tuesday.

Charles, 30, has played in just eight games over the last two seasons due to injuries derailing him later in his career. He accumulated just 54 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in just three games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs.