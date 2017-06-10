Bengals Fan Rate Your Hate, Part 1: AFC East

With training camp less than two months away, what better way to prepare for the season than to get out the pitchforks? The Bengals are celebrating their 50th year of existence in 2017 and with that comes the lows, the highs, and the teams we’ve come to despise.

But who do Bengals fans truly find to be the most hate worthy teams? We’re going to find out by polling you, on the team you hate most in each division and then running through those eight teams to find the team Bengals fans hate most. First up, the AFC East.

While the Dolphins haven’t exactly been taking the NFL by storm during the last few years, they’ve been a thorn in the side of the Bengals for some time. Yes, the Bengals did emerge victorious last year in a Thursday night primetime game, but the ‘Phins lead the all time series 16-6. The Dolphins also beat the Bengals in their only postseason meeting. For recent memories, how’s the overtime safety loss in 2013 sitting with you? I still get upset thinking about it, especially when it was the same game as a Giovani Bernard career-defining run.

Looking back in the history books, the Bengals and Bills are one of the more competitive NFL matchups during the course of time. The Bills lead the Bengals in the regular season head to head 16-12, but the Bengals are 2-0 against Buffalo in the postseason. This of course, includes an AFC Championship victory to boot. However, the Bills did come into Paul Brown Stadium last season and beat the Bengals, so there might be some recent bad blood especially if you were there in person. The Bills Mafia are a rowdy bunch, moreso when they come into your house and win.

Ah yes, the Jets. I have bad memories of losing to a Rex Ryan-led Jets team in back to back weeks during the 2009 season to end the team’s campaign. I also have very good memories of the last two times we’ve played Gang Green. The season opener last year was a great team win, but the 2013 49-9 decimation was just a great day to be a Bengals fan. It seemed like Marvin Jones was never going to stop scoring touchdowns! Is that enough to outweigh the bad memories of the 2009 season? That would be for you to decide.

Last, but certainly not least, we have the Super Bowl champion Patriots. The Patriots have won six of the last seven against the Bengals, so things haven’t really been even between the two teams. New England was the also the team that Bengals great and FIFA enthusiast Chad Johnson was traded to when his tenure in the Queen City ended. Johnson never really caught on with the Patriots, but was at least able to play in a Super Bowl with them. The Patriots are one of the only teams in the AFC, and possibly the NFL, with as consistent regular season excellence as the Bengals. However, the postseason is obviously a different story. Tom Brady has established a dynasty for the ages, while Marvin Lewis has established a timeshare along the Ohio River.

So, which AFC East team do you hate the most?

Poll Which AFC East team do you hate the most? This poll is closed 4% Miami Dolphins (57 votes)

4% Buffalo Bills (59 votes)

20% New York Jets (259 votes)

70% New England Patriots (906 votes) 1281 votes total Vote Now

