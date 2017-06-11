Bengals Bytes (6/11): Forgiven?

Have Cincinnati Bengals fans forgiven Jeremy Hill?

It wasn’t so long ago that Jeremy Hill was the toast of the Queen City and the NFL. He was the overwhelming choice for Fantasy Football aficionados and hard to please analysts. It looked as if the Bengals had finally found a replacement for the talented running backs that had graced the shores of the mighty Ohio River. But, Hill’s fifteen minutes of fame has become a fleeting memory and fans are slow to forgive his recent failures.

Joe Mixon's Elite Potential In The Bengals' Offense

The Bengals depth chart currently has three running backs that could potentially see extended work in the 2017 season. Two of these running backs, Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, shared the backfield last year. The other, Joe Mixon, is a second round rookie, drafted 48 overall. While Cincinnati does not boast a good offensive line, the running back in their offense has traditionally been valuable. Running backs under Marvin Lewis have rushed the ball over 440 times each of the last four seasons. Only one other team over that span has as many rushing attempts.

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon back to game shape

After the rookie mini-camp, the first weekend of May, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said he was looking forward to second-round pick Joe Mixon losing some weight and getting into better shape after a whirlwind pre-draft process that saw the rookie visit nearly half the league for interviews. By the end of the organized team activity this week, Mixon was impressing spectators on the sideline and looking every bit like the guy who posted a 4.5-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day – largely due to the fact he was able to get back to playing football.

Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart Part II: Defense/Special Teams

Last week, we looked at the depth chart for the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. It got us excited … real excited. That tends to happen when you know that guys with names like Dalton, Green, and Ross are playing for your team.

AFC North Bytes

Baltimore Ravens: The production they must replace

Steve Smith Sr. caught 70 passes for the Ravens in the 2016 season. Dennis Pitta caught 86 passes for the Ravens in the 2016 season. Kyle Juszczyk caught 39 passes for the Ravens in the 2016 season. Kamar Aiken caught 29 passes for the Ravens in the 2016 season. None of these players will be a part of the 2017 season. This means the purple and black have lost 224 receptions from last year’s team.

Browns confident WR Corey Coleman poised for big season

Corey Coleman could miss some time, but the Browns are confident the second-year wide receiver and 2016 first-round NFL Draft pick is poised for a big season. Head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that Coleman — who fell awkwardly last week in practice — will be held back in an effort to err on the side of caution with him and others with various bumps and bruises.

Pittsburgh Steelers have trio of contracts to negotiate before the 2017 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team whose roster is practically set for the 2017 regular season. Barring injury, there are very few position battles up for grabs as the offseason winds down and training camp picks up later this summer. While the roster is seemingly in place, it doesn’t mean everything is cool and calm on the home front. In fact, the Steelers will have some work to do at the negotiations table this offseason with a trio of players.

Random Bytes

Redskins will ride 'hot hand' at running back, says OC

After Washington selected a running back in the draft and reportedly demoted another this offseason, it's fair to wonder who will be toting the rock in D.C. full-time. According to Redskins offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh, it depends on the day and the drive. Cavanaugh was asked Thursday whether Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson or rookie runner Samaje Perine will be the primary tailback come September and while the OC indicated Kelley has earned the starting job, that doesn't mean he'll keep it.

Dez Bryant implores Darrelle Revis to join Cowboys

We're almost three full months into the new league year, and yet, we've seen a spike in recruiting since the start of June. Earlier this week, it was LeSean McCoy going straight to the 'Gram to prove he was trying to sell Jeremy Maclin on joining the Buffalo Bills. On Saturday, it was Dez Bryant's turn to try to lure a vet to his team -- only he decided to leap into a cornerback's Twitter mentions.

Cowboys' 2018 NFL Draft Bid Reportedly Could Be Impacted by Texas Bathroom Bill

A July meeting of Texas legislators to discuss a bill that prevents protection for transgender students from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify could have an impact on the Dallas Cowboys' hopes to host the 2018 NFL draft. Per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, if House Bill 2899 passes, the Cowboys could miss out on hosting next year's draft.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine pranks LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford thought he was just doing his friend a favor and supporting a good cause by shooting a public service announcement for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine's "charity." Sure, Children Without Hoverboards seemed like an odd name, and the shoot's director was a bit eccentric and demanding. But Crawford stuck it out because he's a trusting friend.