Bengals Bytes (6/16): Vacation plans

With the Bengals breaking for summer vacation after Thursday’s last practice of mandatory minicamp, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons heads to the farm after no one in his kicking competition bought the farm. Randy Bullock, Jake Elliott, and Jonathan Brown are all within percentage points of each other after they tried about 80 field goals each in team situations this spring.

Now that last year's hamstring injury is in the rearview mirror, A.J. Green can look ahead to his summer break. First on the agenda: Going to Disney World. With Cincinnati Bengals minicamp concluded, Green plans to spend a week at Disney World with his wife and their 9-month-old son, Easton Ace Green. But even during vacation, the work isn't going to stop.

On the surface it appears there’s been a lot of change with the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few months with long-time veterans like left tackle Andrew Whitworth, linebacker Rey Maualuga, and defensive lineman Domata Peko gone. But, quite a bit of continuity remains. Second-year players who spent much of last season adapting to the Bengals’ system and getting on the same page with their teammates now have that year of experience under their belt.

It’s always been about the O in Cincinnati. The offense has been the center of attention from day one. But, there could be a swift shift in the way Bengals fans view the franchise in 2017. With the addition of talented rookies that are hungry for recognition and a place on the roster, the defense could suddenly be grabbing attention for the Orange & Black.

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has been with the Bengals since Marvin Lewis arrived in 2003. He’s never experienced an offseason program quite like this one as he oversees a three-man kicking competition.

School’s out for summer at Paul Brown Stadium. The final day of the mandatory mini-camp saw the locker room clear in a hurry as players dispersed for their five-week break from football. They won’t be back until the final week of July when training camp begins.

AFC North Bytes

Terrell Suggs enjoying being the “Vader” of the Ravens defense

Linebacker Terrell Suggs has seen a lot during his 14 years with the Ravens and he’s suffered his share of injuries, including the torn biceps that required surgery after the end of last season. That injury didn’t stop him from returning for a 15th year in Baltimore and none of the wear and tear is stopping him from enjoying another year in the NFL.

Hue Jackson: Outside of QB question, we’re really growing

The search for a long-term quarterback in Cleveland has been a long and fitful one for the Browns and it’s going to continue once the team reconvenes for training camp next month. Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer are this year’s entrants in this year’s quarterback derby and coach Hue Jackson knows that no one from the trio has solved the need for an “established quarterback” to lead the offense.

Steelers Minicamp Recap Day 3: Joey Porter discusses OLBs heading into training camp

Ask most Pittsburgh Steelers fans which position is the most concerning to them, and there will be a large majority which will say outside linebacker. James Harrison is, well, James Harrison, but Bud Dupree is coming off an injury shortened season, Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo look like nothing more than backsups and the team is putting a lot of faith into rookie T.J. Watt, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Who better to hear from when it comes to the state of the outside linebackers than the man who coaches them?

Random Bytes

Adrian Peterson believes; New Orleans Saints do too

Bengals running back Joe Mixon hasn’t wasted any time impressing his coaches. His high-end acceleration and size/speed ratio have stood out, as has his work to improve in pass protection, which is often what keeps rookie backs off the field. Asked how he looks, one Cincinnati staffer answered: “Like a beast.”

Cubs selling Wrigley Field ivy leaves from 2016 season for $200 a pop

Fans will pay anything to own a piece of history, but the Chicago Cubs might be pushing things too far. After winning their first World Series in 108 years, the Cubs are trying to sell their fans leaves from the famous ivy covering the outfield wall at Wrigley Field.

Greg Robinson Traded to Lions After Being Drafted No. 2 Overall by Rams in 2014

The Detroit Lions acquired offensive lineman Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. L.A. selected Robinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Auburn.

The NFL Is Finally Showing It Might Care About Something More than Money

At times, the NFL has acted like a tobacco company. It suppressed, for years, knowledge about the dire effects of concussions. It mishandled, for years, numerous domestic violence cases. The commissioner is, at times, pompous and robotic. The league has been money-grubbing, selfish, mean and may have railroaded its best player ever over deflated footballs.