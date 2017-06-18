Bengals Bytes (6/18): Perspective

Andy Dalton growing into role as father of two, leader of Bengals

Andy Dalton is almost 10 years older than new teammate Joe Mixon, but don’t call Dalton a father figure in the locker room just yet. Sure, you can wish Dalton a Happy Father’s Day. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and his wife, Jordan, brought their second son, Nash, into the world in March. Nash’s brother, Noah, is almost 3 years old.

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jerome Schaffer pleads no contest to indecent exposure

A former Cincinnati Bengals football player has pleaded no contest to assault and indecent exposure. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the pleas to the misdemeanors Thursday in a Butler County court.

Cody Core injury scare puts Bengals' season in perspective

It never feels good. The player that goes down is thinking about his career and livelihood. In an instant, thoughts of future plans and childhood dreams are just flashes of past wishes. The emotions of fans are put to the test, as they wonder about the status of the player’s injury. When the Bengals’ Cody Core left Wednesday’s practice with a leg injury. Many faithful had flashbacks that never leave. But, it’s the cruel nature of the game.

Who Dey notes: Bengals' business around the AFC North (6.17)

What better way to find out what’s happening with your favorite home team than poking your nose somewhere? Now, that doesn’t mean being an absolute jerk when assessing the damages or good fortunes that come to an opponent. But, it does tend to give a better understanding of what the Bengals will be facing when it’s time to do battle with the enemy.

John Ross Expected to Be out Until August Due to Rehab on Shoulder Injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross is expected to be out until August while rehabbing a shoulder injury, Geoff Hobson of the team's official website reported Monday. Ross underwent shoulder surgery after setting the NFL Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash in February at 4.22 seconds.

AFC North Bytes

The Ravens’ unfinished offense could lead them back to the playoffs

After a disappointing 8-8 season from the Ravens, many are looking for improvement from the offensive side of the football. The Ravens weren't the most prolific of offenses in 2016, finishing the season at 17th in total offensive yards (5563). They also lost two receivers (Steve Smith Sr. and Kamar Aiken), in addition to tight end Dennis Pitta to a hip injury.

Osweiler comes a long way (unless the Browns still hope to trade him)

After the Browns traded for Osweiler on March 9, making him a footnote to the press release that focused on the second-round pick they acquired from the Texans, the reports emerged quickly and unanimously: The Browns would try to trade him to another team and, if that failed, they would cut him.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Says 'NFL Has a Patriots Problem'

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't defeated the New England Patriots since October 2011, but linebacker Ryan Shazier doesn't think his team is the only one that has struggled to come up with a solution to beat them. Rather, he told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday "the NFL has a Patriots problem."

Random Bytes

86 Deceased NFL Players Test Positive for Brain Disease

A total of 87 out of 91 former NFL players have tested positive for the brain disease at the center of the debate over concussions in football, according to new figures from the nation’s largest brain bank focused on the study of traumatic head injury.

Teddy Bridgewater Looks 'Like He Was Never Hurt,' According to Laquon Treadwell

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hasn't been cleared to practice, but he has been throwing to receivers as part of individual drills, and so far the reviews have been good. "He looks great—really great," Laquon Treadwell said, per Ben Goessling of ESPN.com. "It's like he was never hurt."

NFL adds clinic for assistant coaches to offseason schedule

NFL minicamps wrap up later this week, but the offseason will continue for a slew of young assistant coaches. Sporting News has learned the league is launching a program aimed at assisting the development of those staffers through seminars conducted by veteran coaches.

Vince Young Waived by Saskatchewan Roughriders After Hamstring Injury

Former NFL and University of Texas quarterback Vince Young tore his hamstring during the Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp and was subsequently waived by the Canadian Football League team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Saturday and cited Young's agent, Leigh Steinberg.