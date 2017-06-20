A.J. Green is undoubetbly one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, as well as one of the best players at any position.

The latest reminder of such comes as the NFL Network released the players ranked 11-20 on its list of the Top 100 Players of 2017. It has the Cincinnati Bengals receiver coming in at No. 17.

With this acknowledgment, Green joined Cam Newton, Von Miller and Patrick Peterson as the only four members of the 2011 NFL Draft class to make the ranking list and show every year.

Green, who is now entering his seventh NFL season, hauled in 66 passes for 964 yards and four touchdowns in essentially nine games last season.

“His hand-eye coordination is one of the best in the game,” said Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas in sharing why he thinks Green is among the game’s best.

Green suffered a hamstring strain in game No. 10 (Week 11), which led to him missing the final six games. That apparently didn’t affect his standing much on this list, especially as he was on pace for a career year in nearly all receiving categories.

2016 marked the first time Green has failed to record 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Had he hit that mark, Green would have joined Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to have six-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin their career.

“He makes these great plays so often that they become kind of routine for him,” said Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. “It’s like a guy who shoots a quiet 74 (in golf). You get done with your round and you’re like ‘oh what did you shoot? 74? How?’”

Green’s last full season came in 2015, where he hauled in 86 passes for 1,297 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 10 scores. Entering 2017, Green ranks No. 4 in catches (481), No. 2 in yards (7,135) and No. 4 in touchdowns (49) in Bengals history. His current pace will have him No. 1 on all of those rankings by the time the 2019 season concludes.

Green would probably be higher on this ranking if not for him missing several games last season, though this is about the range he’s usually been in on this ranking list, which is created by the players.

Ever since Green came to the NFL, he's gained respect from his peers. Green has been ranked as high as No. 9 (2014), and as low as No. 77 (2011) following his rookie season. He was ranked No. 16 in 2016.

Green joins teammate Geno Atkins as the lone Bengals to make this ranking. Atkins checked in at No. 68. This means that Bengals such as Tyler Eifert and Carlos Dunlap failed to make this ranking, Dulap had a 2016 season worthy of top-100 consideration, while Eifert has easily been one of the NFL’s 100 best players when healthy. Andrew Whitworth, who left the Bengals this offseason, ranked 67th on the list.

Green is one of 14 receivers on the top 100 list. Mike Evans (29), Tyreek Hill (36), Jarvis Landry (42), Larry Fitzgerald (45), Jordy Nelson (48), Amari Cooper (53), Dez Bryant (60), T.Y. Hilton (61), Julian Edelman (71), Doug Baldwin (88) are the names revealed so far. That leaves Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown to be named among the top 10 players of 2017. We’re obviously biased but, Green easily could be debated as being better than any of those three and worthy of top 10 consideration.

Be sure to watch Green’s segment on the show here.