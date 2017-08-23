After a solid debut in the preseason opener, some familiar concerns began to surface after the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. Should we expect this kind of inconsistency throughout 2017, or is this a simple by-product of the NFL preseason?

On this week’s episode of The Orange and Black Insider, Scott Schulze and I talk about the takeaways from the team’s 30-12 loss to Kansas City, as well as what we should expect from “the dress rehearsal” against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. With a likely extension of playing time by the starters, should we be expecting much more than what we saw last Saturday against the Chiefs?

With fantasy football drafts approaching, Scott and I also preview some of the tactics to use to firm up your team and take your questions. You can submit yours via Twitter (@BengalsOBI), in the comment section below or in our live YouTube chat with other Bengals fans (link is with the video above).