The Cincinnati Bengals are holding their breath after a star cornerback and key linebacker were injured.

In the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s Week 2 clash with the Houston Texans, Adam Jones went down with what looks like some kind of arm injury. It came as Jones was making a tackle on a second-down catch by DeAndre Hopkins.

After the play, Jones was down on the field holding his arm and being assisted by trainers. He went to the sideline while holding his right arm close to his stomach.

Based on the replay, it looks like the injury may have been by Shawn Williams inadvertently hitting Jones’ elbow on the tackle. Jones was deemed questionable to return with an arm injury.

If Jones remains out. Darqueze Dennard figures to be the starter since he did the same in Week 1, when Jones was serving his one-game suspension, though William Jackson III could also claim that spot.

One play later, the Bengals stopped the Texans on third-and-1, but after the play, Vincent Rey was lying on the field injured. It was later reported as a stinger after he went to the sideline under his own power before being taken to the medical tent. His return has been deemed probable.

If Rey were to miss time, the Bengals would likely rely on Jordan Evans to get more snaps at weakside linebacker, where Rey is replacing Vontaze Burfict as he serves his three-game suspension.

We will have more details on this injuries as they come out...

UPDATE: Jones did return to the game moments after his injury.