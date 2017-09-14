What did Cincinnati Bengals fans think of the miserable showing the team put on display on Thursday Night Football?

Well, they had a lot to say, as expected, following a nightmare of a game.

The Bengals have failed to score a touchdown through two games and only scored nine total points in that span, all of which came on Thursday against the Houston Texans after the team laid a goose egg against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Here’s a sampling of fan reactions. They are not pretty.

Bet you a Hudepohl the OC is fired over the long layoff as the scapegoat — Steve Stallings Sr. (@stalls63) September 15, 2017

1.) Fire Zamp

2.) Bill Lazor interim OC

3.) Fire Lewis

4.) Guenther interim HC

5.) Struggle through 17

6.) Hire new HC (Todd Hayley?)



1/2 — Braden Whited (@BradenWhited) September 15, 2017

2/2



7.) Release Dalton

8.) Scout every QB ever

9.) Buy all the linemen

10.) Send Bodine into outer space

11.) Draft QB

12.) ???

13.) Profit — Braden Whited (@BradenWhited) September 15, 2017

Blow. It. Up. You've got 10 days... Get busy. ✂️✂️✂️✂️ — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) September 15, 2017

Bad product. Time for Lewis to go. No reason for him not having his team prepared for two special home games to open the 50th..EMBARRASSING! — Dan Condon (@DanCondon9) September 15, 2017

Zampese has tarnished the family name- used to associate that name with good, creative offense. Maybe we'll pick a lineman top 10 next year — Jeff Davis (@jeff_t2green) September 15, 2017

This team is worse than anything I saw in the 90s. We're looking at 3-13. Why not play AJ and see what he can do. The Marvin/Dalton is over — Douglas White (@sasdatamonkey) September 15, 2017

Doesn't matter what weapons you have when the line can't protect the QB. Bad play calling too. Changes need to be made. — Jaime Magana (@jaime_magana) September 15, 2017

We have now wasted two years of A.J. Green by testing out an ex QB coach of 13 years... #FireZampese — stephenJES (@EhNam) September 15, 2017

HOLY SHIT WE ARE ATROCIOUS — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) September 15, 2017

This is just abusive relationship. They take and take and take and give nothing back — Michael Johnson (@lemonjello79) September 15, 2017

Zampese is the worst offensive coordinator in the league — Joe Dilbert (@I_Am_JoeDilbert) September 15, 2017

Isn't this the last year of the Dalton contract where they can walk without much of a hit? If so, that contract looking better and better — Patrick Kahm (@Neverfaze) September 15, 2017

It's embarrassing to be a fan of this team. — Jacob Matthew Nolan (@JakeN0lan) September 15, 2017

The Bengals haven't done anything with 8 whole quarters #thatsmyteam ‍♂️ https://t.co/HE2R9dr8dV — /\aron (@Aaron_wayne_) September 15, 2017

Maybe they'll play better on the road — Happygrl Gutter (@HappygrlG) September 15, 2017

When are the open tryouts for O-Linemen? I'm a solid 195 but i could probably block better than our sad ass line. https://t.co/6t0P40EJs8 — dale terkhorn (@OptimusDale) September 15, 2017

My brain is numb. — Jeanne Ruter (@jruter) September 15, 2017

Inept offensive. Too much talent to be wasted. Should have invested in the offensive line and we did the exact opposite. Terrible game... — Benjamin Scott (@BenMetersky) September 15, 2017

That’s enough.

Seriously.