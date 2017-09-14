What did Cincinnati Bengals fans think of the miserable showing the team put on display on Thursday Night Football?
Well, they had a lot to say, as expected, following a nightmare of a game.
The Bengals have failed to score a touchdown through two games and only scored nine total points in that span, all of which came on Thursday against the Houston Texans after the team laid a goose egg against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.
Here’s a sampling of fan reactions. They are not pretty.
Bet you a Hudepohl the OC is fired over the long layoff as the scapegoat— Steve Stallings Sr. (@stalls63) September 15, 2017
1.) Fire Zamp— Braden Whited (@BradenWhited) September 15, 2017
2.) Bill Lazor interim OC
3.) Fire Lewis
4.) Guenther interim HC
5.) Struggle through 17
6.) Hire new HC (Todd Hayley?)
1/2
2/2— Braden Whited (@BradenWhited) September 15, 2017
7.) Release Dalton
8.) Scout every QB ever
9.) Buy all the linemen
10.) Send Bodine into outer space
11.) Draft QB
12.) ???
13.) Profit
Blow. It. Up. You've got 10 days... Get busy. ✂️✂️✂️✂️— Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) September 15, 2017
Bad product. Time for Lewis to go. No reason for him not having his team prepared for two special home games to open the 50th..EMBARRASSING!— Dan Condon (@DanCondon9) September 15, 2017
Zampese has tarnished the family name- used to associate that name with good, creative offense. Maybe we'll pick a lineman top 10 next year— Jeff Davis (@jeff_t2green) September 15, 2017
This team is worse than anything I saw in the 90s. We're looking at 3-13. Why not play AJ and see what he can do. The Marvin/Dalton is over— Douglas White (@sasdatamonkey) September 15, 2017
Doesn't matter what weapons you have when the line can't protect the QB. Bad play calling too. Changes need to be made.— Jaime Magana (@jaime_magana) September 15, 2017
We have now wasted two years of A.J. Green by testing out an ex QB coach of 13 years... #FireZampese— stephenJES (@EhNam) September 15, 2017
HOLY SHIT WE ARE ATROCIOUS— Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) September 15, 2017
This is just abusive relationship. They take and take and take and give nothing back— Michael Johnson (@lemonjello79) September 15, 2017
Zampese is the worst offensive coordinator in the league— Joe Dilbert (@I_Am_JoeDilbert) September 15, 2017
Isn't this the last year of the Dalton contract where they can walk without much of a hit? If so, that contract looking better and better— Patrick Kahm (@Neverfaze) September 15, 2017
It's embarrassing to be a fan of this team.— Jacob Matthew Nolan (@JakeN0lan) September 15, 2017
The Bengals haven't done anything with 8 whole quarters #thatsmyteam ♂️ https://t.co/HE2R9dr8dV— /\aron (@Aaron_wayne_) September 15, 2017
Maybe they'll play better on the road— Happygrl Gutter (@HappygrlG) September 15, 2017
September 15, 2017
When are the open tryouts for O-Linemen? I'm a solid 195 but i could probably block better than our sad ass line. https://t.co/6t0P40EJs8— dale terkhorn (@OptimusDale) September 15, 2017
My brain is numb.— Jeanne Ruter (@jruter) September 15, 2017
September 15, 2017
Inept offensive. Too much talent to be wasted. Should have invested in the offensive line and we did the exact opposite. Terrible game...— Benjamin Scott (@BenMetersky) September 15, 2017
Summary of everyone's thoughts. pic.twitter.com/T2Jrng0QjD— HoosierHulk (@IM4IU_X) September 15, 2017
That’s enough.
Seriously.
