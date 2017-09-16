With the Cincinnati Bengals having played Thursday, we now have a full Sunday of NFL action to watch (and hopefully enjoy) instead.

The early slate of games is loaded with great matchups, including the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Minnesota Vikings on FOX. Mike Zimmer took the Bengals into Pittsburgh and won twice during his tenure in Cincinnati. Can he do the same with Minnesota against a talented Steelers squad?

If you don’t get that game, the other big FOX matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in the Andy Reid Bowl.

Hopefully, it’s one of those two games you’ll get, as the alternatives include the Indianapolis Colts hosting the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Chicago Bears.

Meh.

On CBS, there’s only an early slate of games before FOX takes over the late slate. The big early CBS game features the New Orleans Saints hosting the New England Patriots. Sure, both teams may be 0-1, but a Drew Brees - Tom Brady duel is must-watch TV.

The late FOX games are highlighted by the Denver Broncos hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams need this win as they play in loaded divisions that will be hard to make the playoffs out of. It will also be great seeing Dallas’ loaded offense go against Denver’s stout defense.

Which game(s) are you planning to watch Sunday?