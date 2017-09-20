Watch: The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast 9/20 live stream

Another week and more disappointment for the Cincinnati Bengals. After getting shut out at home to the Ravens, the club followed that up with another embarrassing performance on prime time to the Texans.

It’s now on to one of the tougher games on the schedule, as Cincinnati travels to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Marvin Lewis has had success against Green Bay as the Bengals’ head coach, but those were much different teams than what we’re seeing in 2017.

What does Bill Lazor’s promotion to offensive coordinator mean going forward? What should we expect from the team after a staff shake-up in a tough game? Scott Schulze and I talk about these topics and answer your questions on the air.

Ask your questions live here in the comment stream, or join us in the live YouTube chat (video link above) with other Bengals fans to talk about the team!