The Cincinnati Bengals probably won’t have John Ross active in Week 1 when taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

While it was good seeing the rookie receiver practice on Thursday, it was only in a limited capacity. That means he’s almost certainly out Sunday, as he needs at least one full practice before the coaches let him loose in his first NFL game. Friday is more of a walkthrough, so it won’t be enough for the first-round pick to make his regular-season debut on Sunday.

As for the other injured Bengals, Shawn Williams and C.J. Uzomah remain out of practice. Both of them will likely miss the first two games. The Bengals won’t play them this Sunday after not getting a full practice in. They also won’t rushed back on a short next week when the Houston Texans come to Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

It was more of the same for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Everyone practiced in the same capacity as they did on Wednesday, including quarterback Joe Flacco, who is still working his way back from a back injury that cost him all of training camp and the preseason. He’s almost certain to play this week, though he could be very rusty against a defense that usually terrorizes him in Paul Brown Stadium.

Everyone else of note was a full go. Backups Jaylen Hill (thigh) and Sheldon Price (concussion) look doubtful for Sunday. It’s possible the Ravens have just three true corners for Sunday, though backup safeties Anthony Levine and Lardarius Webb can play corner, too.