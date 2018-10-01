NFL Week 4 is wrapping up, so it’s time for a look at the fantasy football waiver wire moves you need to make for Week 5.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Adds

Patriots RB Sony Michel

With Rex Burkhead now on injured reserve, the Patriots rolled with Sony Michel as the top back against the Dolphins. The first-round rookie responded with 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. James White remained in his pass-catching role and had just eight runs in the blowout win, so Michel should keep getting a good workload, making him the top add to make for Week 5.

Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook

The Jaguars’ enigmatic offense finally got going against the Jets, and Dede Westbrook helped lead the way with his career day. The second-year receiver finished with nine catches on 13 targets for 130 yards. He even added a run for 11 yards in. It’s always tricky to rely on a pass-catcher who plays with Blake Bortles, but Westbrook looks like a good PPR receiver moving forward.

Seahawks RB Mike Davis

Another week, another new running back stepping up in Seattle. This time, it’s Mike Davis, who gashed the Cardinals for 101 yards and two scores on 21 runs while catching four balls for 21 yards. He had just three carries in his previous two games. Chris Carson is out with an injury, and Rashad Penny continues to be brought along slowly, so the veteran Davis could hold on to his new role for a while.

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel

Break out the Bears, who romped the Buccaneers 48-10 in Week 4, and Taylor Gabriel was a big reason why. The veteran speedster finished with seven grabs on seven targets for 104 yards and two scores. He showed he can be a viable fantasy option in Atlanta, and it looks like he’s doing the same in Chicago.

Browns RB Nick Chubb

While Baker Mayfield is getting all the pub in Cleveland, Nick Chubb was the star in Week 4 as he gashed the Raiders for two long touchdown runs. He had his first career 100-yard game and showed he needs to be getting more snaps in the Browns’ offense. However, Carlos Hyde is still going to get a healthy amount of snaps, so Chubb is more of a high-upside handcuff for now.

Steelers TE Vance McDonald

The Steelers are starting rely more and more on Vance McDonald as the No. 1 tight end. He’s been battling Jessie James for that spot, but McDonald is starting to establish himself as the more consistent option. McDonald is probably one of the better waiver wire tight ends available right now if you’re hurting at the position.

Colts WR Chester Rogers

The Colts offense is slowly rounding back into form with Andrew Luck now back at the helm. That’s beginning to make No. 2 receiver Chester Rogers a viable fantasy option. Against the Texans in Week 4, Rogers finished with eight grabs on 11 targets for 85 yards. But a big reason why Rogers’ stock is up is T.Y. Hilton was lost to a hamstring injury that will likely cost him at least one game, so Rogers is the top receiver for now.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Drops

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert

This one really stings. Just as Eifert was getting back to being one of the game’s best tight ends, a broken ankle ends his season after just four games. He finishes the season with 17 grabs for 179 yards and a touchdown, which he caught in Atlanta before suffering his injury. Hopefully he gets back to form in 2019.

If you had Eifert, keep an eye on C.J. Uzomah. He caught five passes for 64 yards and a score in his previous two games, so he may become fantasy relevant with Eifert now out.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Woof. After tossing three picks against the Steelers, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw another against the Bears while completing just 9/18 passes for 126 yards in a 48-10 loss. He was eventually replaced with Jameis Winston, which all but confirms Fitzmagic 2018 is over.

Patriots WR Chris Hogan

The Patriots offense finally got going against the Dolphins, but they did so without Chris Hogan making much of an impact, which has been the case all season. Through four games, Hogan now has just eight catches, and that was with Julian Edelman suspended. Edelman is now set to return from his four-game ban, so Hogan is an easy call to drop.

Seahawks TE Will Dissly

Sunday was a bad day for tight ends. In addition to Eifert, rising star Will Dissey is out for the year after suffering a torn patella tendon against the Cardinals. He caught two touchdowns in his first two games as he built good chemistry with Russell Wilson, so hopefully that will continue in 2019.