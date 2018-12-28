Bengals News (12/28): In the mix for history

Marvin Lewis and Cincinnati Bengals: Analysis of coaches to endure 3 straight losing seasons shows definitive trend

Looking at the recent past of coaches who led three straight losing seasons. How were fired? What can the Bengals learn from the results?

Mixon Runs Where Only Robinson Has Gone

In the Bengals' rich history of running backs, Joe Mixon has a chance to do something no one has done before him has done.

Cincinnati Bengals: William Jackson eager to face Steelers

Third-year cornerback has excelled since Marvin Lewis took over the defense four weeks ago. Can he cap off an impressive second half against the team he dominated last year?

Bengals have never won when underdogs by this many points

Historically, the Bengals don't stand much of a chance vs. the Steelers.

As dubious records loom for Bengals, you can’t rule out a Marvin Lewis return – The Athletic

CINCINNATI – The Bengals are on the verge of setting multiple records for defensive futility, but it doesn't appear it will play much of a factor into whether Marvin Lewis stays or goes.

Around the League

Rob Gronkowski: I haven't thought about retirement - NFL.com

Before 2018, the thought -- the threat -- of Rob Gronkowski's retirement seemed outlandish. But with his drop in production and continued struggle with back issues, might the tight end hang it up?

Marcus Mariota returns to Tennessee Titans practice - NFL.com

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota made a positive step Thursday toward playing in this weekend's must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, knee first an issue after Week 1

The sore left knee that sidelined Rams running back Todd Gurley against Arizona in Week 16 first became an issue after the team's season opener. Gurley said he probably won't know his status for the San Francisco game until Sunday.

DeSean Jackson of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wants out

The Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson hopes to move to another team next season in order to get a fresh start, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson.