Bengals Bytes (3/10): Adam Jones hitting the free agent market was no surprise

NFL Draft 2018 Prospect: Rashaan Evans

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and good Alabama linebackers. Rashaan Evans is no exception. It’s doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out how talented Evans is. He has average size for an NFL linebacker, but his build is firm and lean. Scouts will like his solid neck and thick legs. Within his limited brick frame, Evan possesses adequate strength and power to play at the next level.

Bengals should pursue Nate Solder after helping set his market by failing to retain Andrew Whitworth

The NFL has a tendency to work in funny ways, so it’d only be fitting if the Cincinnati Bengals fixed their Andrew Whitworth mistake one year later with Nate Solder. Solder, a free agent without a new deal from his New England Patriots, faces quite the impressive market as the top left tackle available.

Joe Mixon to Sammy Watkins: 'Squad up' with Bengals

With next week's free-agency onslaught just around the bend, teams are gearing up to recruit the biggest names on the open market. In Cincinnati, Joe Mixon is ahead of the pack. The Bengals running back made an open pitch to Sammy Watkins, asking the free-agent wideout to join him in Cincy after the Rams chose not to franchise tag the veteran pass-catcher

With young CBs on rise, Adam Jones' departure from Bengals no surprise

The writing has been on the wall for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones for some time now. The Bengals have been fiercely loyal to Jones, whose career experienced a resurgence in Cincinnati in 2010 after off-the-field issues almost derailed it. They stood by him when he had troubles, including a January arrest last year that showed him caught on tape spitting on a jailhouse nurse and telling a cop, "I hope you die tomorrow."

TDBH: Stripes still fit as Hawk comes home to roost

Barely 90 minutes into free agency today and even though linebacker A.J. Hawk is a grizzled nine-year veteran with a Super Bowl ring, he can tell you there is no place like home. Hawk agent Mike McCartney confirms his client has a two-year deal with his hometown team two decades after he first wore a Bengals uniform in Punt, Pass and Kick competitions at halftime of Riverfront Stadium games. Hawk, who starts 136 games at linebacker for the Packers before making the deal, fits like orange and black. Not only does he bring his vast experience to the Bengals’ banged-up linebacker corps, but his leadership and winning ways fit nicely into a locker room blessed with both after four straight post-season runs.

Adam Jones mulls next move

Cornerback Adam Jones says the Bengals have told him they’re not picking up his option for this coming season, but they indicated to him they’d like him to return to compete in the nickel package and as a returner with free agents able to begin talking to teams Monday. Jones sounded upbeat after talking with head coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday and said he’d love to come back to the team that gave him a second chance eight years and 100 games ago and the one he re-paid with a Pro Bowl berth in 2015. He said Lewis told him the club would “crunch some numbers.”

AFC North Bytes

Mike Mitchell Reportedly Expected to Be Released by Steelers

After spending the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Mike Mitchell could soon find himself on the open market. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Pittsburgh is expected to release Mitchell, who is scheduled to make $5 million in 2018. Rapoport noted the team would be interested in bringing the veteran back at a lower salary.

Report: Jarvis Landry Traded from Dolphins to Browns for 2 Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement Friday to trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for two NFL draft picks. The Dolphins will receive a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 seventh-round pick from the Browns, per The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Report: DeShone Kizer to Packers as Part of Damarious Randall Trade with Browns

It's the latest move in what has been a busy afternoon for Cleveland. Schefter reported earlier in the day the Browns were acquiring both receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills. Cleveland selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Report: Tyrod Taylor Traded from Bills to Browns on Heels of Jarvis Landry Swap

The Cleveland Browns have their new quarterback. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns agreed to acquire quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 65 overall) in April's draft.