Updated Mock...based on Laps Comments + FA + Dinners and Meetings, 5 Rounder

Here is my latest installment based on a few things - Lap heaping praise on Billy Price; the team re-signing Eifert; not addressing LB's that can cover in FA. Here goes...

1. Billy Price, C/OG, Ohio State - Lap didn't mention him recently for no reason. While I would prefer James Daniels, Price brings versatility as he's played all 3 interior positions. The even year CB draft theme will be tempting with Jaire Alexander on the board still, but the Bengals painted themselves into a corner here.

2. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma - I think they reach for Price because they fully expect Brown to be there at this pick. Maybe they swap Brown abd Price in the draft, but I think this will be the first 2 picks barring someone unexpected falling to them. Lewis went to watch Brown...that's saying something.

3a. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State - The Bengals relize how unathletic they are at LB, and address is early. His cover skill are his best asset at this time. He will start in place of Tez to start the season if he picks things up well.

3b. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hayes St. - they dined him for a reason.

4. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky - the Bengals grab a big-armed guy to back-up Andy. This is kind of refreshing. White needs time and the team needs an arm.

5a. Isaac Yiadom, CB, BC - The team will value his ST ability, but he also acn play both man and zone schemes. A nice depth pick.

5b. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina - Another ST signing of a LB whose strength is pass coverage.

5c. Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame - The Bengals grab a solid run-blocking TE who can develop behind Kroft and Eifert.

The last 3 picks will be Richie Moore, a kicker, and a development safety or RB.