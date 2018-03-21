Post free agency Mock Draft

RD 1: Will Hernandez - G - UTEP

RD 2: Frank Ragnow - C - ARKANSAS

RD 3: Darius Leonard - LB - SCSU

RD 3: Nathan Shepard - DT - Fort Hayes St

RD 4: Alex Cappa - OT - Humboldt St

RD 5: Daurice Fountain - WR- Northern Iowa

The other picks from 5-7 should be used on a S, TE, CB and players who can contribute on ST.

I'd like to see us draft a young QB like Lauletta, Like White or Luke Falk instead of signing Barkley. But I imagine the chances of us taking a QB in the Mid rounds have now all but vanished, as have the chances of the us drafting a TE fairly high up after resigning Tyler Eifert.

Hernandez and Ragnow are players who will immediately contribute and start at C and RG for the team. They'd both be massive upgrades on who we had playing there last year. That would then be 4 of the 5 O line spots rectified before the start of the season and behind Glenn, Boling, Ragnow and Hernandez, I envisage Mixon would bounce back and have a huge season.

Leonard and Shepard offer quality competition for the LB and DT spots. At worst they should provide excellent depth behind the starters and would both then develop into quality starters within a season or two.

Cappa would come in and battle Hart, Fisher and Ced for the RT spot but I'd like to think he would beat them out in training camp. He's very raw but think he will develop into a very solid OT. Fountain could be a mid round steal for someone and he offers competition to what is becoming a very crowded WR corps. Then only the best of the best will make the 53 man squad come the end of the summer. Players like Lafell shouldn't be assured of a roster spot purely because of their experience. We should be drafting a WR every year until we find another Marvin Jones or TJ Houshmanzadeh.

