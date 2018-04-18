Why is C an undervalued position in the NFL?

I’ve been following the NFL, and supporting the Bengals for the last 8 years. My knowledge of the game compared to most Brits is pretty high, however every now and then I come across certain entrenched ideas in forums/media that I struggle to understand.

This year, our biggest hole is at C. There are some high end talents in the draft. It’s almost a no-brainer to me for us to take the best C at 21. However everywhere I read and hear suggests that C’s shouldn’t be taken in round 1.

why is that? The C touches the ball more than any player, and surely is as important as any O-lineman, other than blind side tackle perhaps.

what am I missing here? Genuinely would appreciate some knowledgeable insights!