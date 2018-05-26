Bengals Bytes (5/26): Get your popcorn ready!

In pursuit of picks

Robert Livingston, the secondary coach in charge of the safeties, is in the process of emphasizing the Bengals’ point of emphasis under new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Turnovers. Livingston goes one better and punches it up on his rolling vista of a computer screen.

Dre Kirkpatrick: House owned by Bengals CB subject to pot arrest

According to Butler County records, the home was purchased by a D'Andre L. Kirkpatrick on March 28.

Terrell Owens Graces ‘Madden 19: Hall Of Fame Edition’ Cover In Cowboys Uniform « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Get your popcorn ready! Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is back -- gracing the cover of the newest edition of EA Sports' Madden video game.

8 NFL Stars Under 30 Who Might Already Be Playing Their Last Season (And 8 Veterans Who Will Be Back After Next Year)

Many of the NFL's top players under 30 actually might see their stints cut short, while many veterans are still going strong

'18 OTAs: Part 2 Gallery

The Bengals continue their offseason work at OTAs.

Ranking Every NFL Team's Quarterback Situation Heading into 2018 Season | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

No position in the NFL can make or break a season quite like the quarterback. A team with a great starter and some injury luck is likely a playoff contender...

Andrew Billings needs to improve in 2018

The Cincinnati Bengals have a gaping hole next to defensive tackle Geno Atkins on the defensive line. Andrew Billings needs to improve in 2018.

AFC North Bytes:

Cleveland Browns won't go from worst to first in 2018

The Cleveland Browns won't go from worst to first in 2018. Optimism is one thing, but feeling that way needs to be done in a realistic manner.

Ravens still floating a bonus point for a kickoff through the uprights – ProFootballTalk

As the NFL continues to discuss ways to change the kickoff and reduce the number of collisions that take place on it, one idea has been bandied about from time to time that would give the kickoff team a strong incentive to kick it deep...

AFC North teams started an "arms race" in this year's NFL Draft | Steel City Underground

There was a lot of noise about this year's quarterback class during the 2018 NFL Draft. Prior to the picks being made, speculation ran rampant about who the Cleveland Browns would take with the top overall selection. When the dust settled, the Browns shocked the world by taking Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield one overall.

He might not be the next James Harrison, but Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi looks the part | TribLIVE

It isn't the easiest to spell or pronounce, but Olasunkanmi Adeniyi has a name you won't forget. The number he was assigned makes the Steelers ...

Random Bytes:

Mitch Trubisky has a mentor in Bears QB coach Dave Ragone

Dave Ragone has been the Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach since 2016.

Stanley Wilson II arrested again in Oregon

Stanley Wilson II is the son of the former Bengals running back who gained notoriety after he missed Super Bowl XXIII.

How the Quarterback Market Turned out this Offseason

There were some big names that changed teams this offseason, particularly at the most important position in the game. The Draft also contributed to these changes that shuffled the faces of the league.