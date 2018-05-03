How would you grade the Bengals’ 2018 NFL Draft?

The Bengals have completed their 2018 draft, and now have 11 new players on the roster.

They started out by adding Billy Price at center in Round 1. It was a move that helps fill the Bengals’ biggest hole while simultaneously upgrading from what we’ve had for the past four years.

The Bengals spent the rest of the draft bringing in talented players who likely won’t become starters in 2018, but could become solid players during their career and role-players early on.

Here is a look at the team’s 11 draft picks:

The Bengals added some pretty talented players, but it seems they are relying on coaching changes on both offense and defense to really turn this team around in 2018. It was interesting to see the team add just two offensive linemen, and the final one was Ole Miss’ Rod Taylor in Round 7. It seemed like a foregone conclusion the Bengals would spend multiple picks on linemen in the earlier rounds, but alas, they apparently feel good about the group they have right now compared to what was available in this draft.

Do you think this was a good draft, or was it one that we will look back at with disappointment? Additionally, below are the results from each of our draft pick instant-reaction approval polls, which were up on the site immediately following the announcement of each draft pick.

Billy Price

Jessie Bates

Sam Hubbard

Malik Jefferson

Mark Walton

Davontae Harris

Andrew Brown

Darius Phillips

Logan Woodside

Rod Taylor

Auden Tate

Based on the poll results, Bengals fans most liked the Price and Hubbard picks (OSU guys, anyone?), Jefferson in Round 3 and Woodside in Round 7. The Toledo quarterback could prove to be a nice steal so late in the draft, but isn’t putting any pressure on Andy Dalton to lose his starting job.