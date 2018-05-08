The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed wide receiver Ka’Raun White off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

White, who signed as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft, was cut this week to make room for tryout players that Seattle wound up signing.

A 6’1”, 206-pound wide receiver, White enjoyed a solid college football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

White played in 33 games (26 starts) over three seasons (2015-18) at West Virginia. He finished his career with 124 catches for 1862 yards and 17 scores.

As a senior last season, White racked up 61 receptions for 1,004 yards, and his 12 scores tied for third-most in a season in WVU history.

Former #WVU WR Ka'Raun White ranked 17th in passer rating when targeted (107.6) and sixth in deep receiving yards (509) among qualifying draft-eligible FBS WRs in 2017.



White, however, did drop 8-of-69 catchable targets in 2017, ranking outside the top-40 in the class. https://t.co/o9w35u2PkX — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) May 8, 2018

Prior to the draft, White was given a 5.14 grade by NFL.com, which is in the ‘Better-Than-Average Chance to Make NFL Roster’ tier of prospects. He’s was given a Round 7/undrafted free agent projection.

White will now look to compete with the likes of Auden Tate, Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Josh Malone for one of the final wide receivers spots when the 53-man rosters are formed in September.

The Bengals have yet to announce their undrafted signings, but you can look for them to do so by this weekend as the rookies are arriving in Cincinnati on Thursday and will begin rookie minicamp on Friday.