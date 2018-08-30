The Cincinnati Bengals are flying way below the national radar





I just read NFL.com's predictions for the AFC North division. Interestingly but not surprisingly, the general consensus among NFL.com analysts is that the Pittsburgh Steelers, the current division champs, will win the division in 2018 with the assistance of the so-called three "Killer B's": Ben Rothlisbeger, Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell. Of the 21 analysts who voted, a whopping 14 picked Pittsburgh to win. Judy Battista, Gil Brandt, Reggie Bush, David Carr, Charley Casserley, Adam Schein, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Cynthia Frelund, LaDainian Tomlinson, Marcus Grant, Elliot Harrison, Steve Mariucci and Maurice Jones-Drew are the 14 who favor Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

Six analysts, on the other hand, favors Baltimore. And they are Brian Baldinger, Adam Rank, Michael Robinson, Kevin Patra, Greg Rosenthal and Jeremy Bergman.

The lone analyst who picked Cleveland, a team that won 1 game in two seasons, is James Jones.