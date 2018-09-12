Bengals Bytes (9/12): New things for fans to enjoy at games

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Seek To Protect Green pastures

Ever since Green caught a 51-yard Hail Mary touchdown to tie the 2013 game in Baltimore on the final snap of regulation, he has bedeviled the Ravens, usually in Baltimore and usually in the fourth quarter but the Bengals won’t mind if he takes over Thursday night’s Paul Brown Stadium opener (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 12) at any point.

What's New at Bengals Games in 2018

The Bengals are enhancing the game day atmosphere with a revamped Jungle Zone pregame tailgate party and new food lineup at games this season. To improve entry into the stadium, fans have a new mobile ticketing option and express entry lanes are available for fans who do not bring a bag to the game. Once inside the stadium, fans will watch the Bengals play on a new synthetic turf field that was installed in May.

Ravens vs. Bengals odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from expert who's 13-4 on Cincinnati games

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also drove deep in 2015. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

Ravens seek to avenge season-ending loss to Bengals

The last time the Baltimore Ravens saw the Cincinnati Bengals, Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd turned fourth-and-12 into a 49-yard touchdown in the final minute of Week 17, sending the Ravens home for January and upstate New York into a frenzy as Baltimore coughed up the AFC’s final wild-card spot to the Buffalo Bills.

Random Bytes

Report Card Grades for NFL's Most Notable Rookie Debuts

Front offices spend countless hours vetting Day 1 draft picks, players expected to make immediate impacts. After watching these high-profile rookies during the preseason against backups with basic game plans, we itch to see them perform when the games count.

Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford 'good to go' vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford's ironman streak is in no danger of ending, even though he took a pounding in Monday's 48-17 loss to the New York Jets.Stafford briefly left Monday's game in the third quarter after he was sandwiched by two Jets defenders on a pass attempt, and he received medical treatment during the game for a knee injury he suffered in the first half.

Report: Martavis Bryant, Raiders Close to 1-Year Contract Amid Suspension Rumors

Bryant visited Raiders facilities Tuesday to discuss a potential return, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the two sides are closing in on a one-year contract, adding that Bryant is expected to play in Week 2.

Rams’ Pharoh Cooper to miss significant time with ankle injury

Pharoh Cooper, the Rams’ Pro Bowl-selection return specialist, apparently suffered a serious ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday’s victory over Oakland. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Cooper will get a second opinion this week but will miss “at least a few weeks” and could require surgery.

Deion Jones Placed on IR by Falcons Due to Foot Injury Suffered in Week 1

"Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests," head coach Dan Quinn said. "We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve. We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season."

Report: Lions Players Upset with Matt Patricia over Team Rules, Amount of Work

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network revealed he heard some veteran players were not pleased with how hard new head coach Matt Patricia worked them during training camp. They also didn't like how many team rules he put in place: