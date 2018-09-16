The Bengals kicked off Week 2 by defeating the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Like most NFL fans though, you probably have another team you also hold in high regard, your fantasy team. It would be a disservice to ignore that team, so here are the players you should sit and start in Week 2 for fantasy football.

Must starts

Philip Rivers (Chargers QB): This one is pretty much entirely matchup based. Did you see what Joe Flacco and the Ravens did to the Bills in Week 1? Flacco walked away with three touchdowns, and there’s almost no way that Rivers will get less than that.

Keenan Allen (Chargers WR): See above. While Flacco does a great job of spreading the ball around, Rivers is more likely to give Allen a large portion of targets no matter what. Allen could be in for a game-changing performance for your fantasy team, especially in PPR leagues.

Duke Johnson Jr. (Browns RB): I could’ve cheated and put Melvin Gordon here, but no one should be benching him in any case. This however is my hot take of the week. Johnson should be a great play in PPR leagues. The Saints were very soft last week against the Buccaneers. Also Cleveland just released Josh Gordon, so Johnson could be used more in the passing game to help. Johnson didn’t get much run in Week 1, but the weather conditions didn’t suit his style. We should see more of him in Week 2 against the Saints.

Favorable match ups

James Conner (Steelers RB): For those lucky enough to end up with Conner, there is no reason to take him out of your lineups until Le’Veon Bell returns. Conner gets another great matchup against the Chiefs who allowed the Chargers to gain a total of 103 yards rushing in Week 1. More importantly, they also gave up 14 catches for 189 yards to those same running backs. I don’t expect Conner to reach those numbers, but it is clear he has a path to another great game for owners.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs QB): The combination of Tyreek Hill and Mahomes looks like it could be deadly. With a guy who can throw 70 yards and another who is one of the fastest men on earth, the opposition should be scared. If you have Mahomes on your team it’s probably time to start him. Clearly Andy Reid knew what he was doing when he traded away Alex Smith and made Mahomes the starter.

Will Fuller (Texans WR): Fuller didn’t get to play last week, and he is still questionable this week, but Bill O’Brien is “confident” Fuller will be able to play on Sunday against the banged-up Titans. It was clear Deshaun Watson missed his deep threat in Week 1. The entire offense just got bogged down by New England. Fuller could be a quick remedy to that.

Just sit them

Amari Cooper (Raiders WR): The Raiders say they want to get Cooper more involved, but he only has three catches for 18 yards in his past two games against Denver. Last week he also only had one catch for nine yards. Cooper’s season will undoubtedly turn around, but it won’t be in Week 2.

T.J. Yeldon (Jaguars RB): It isn’t looking like Leonard Fournette will be able to play against the Patriots. You shouldn’t be so quick to throw Yeldon in your lineups though. New England is known for taking away what a team does best and making them try to beat them another way. For the Jaguars, their greatest asset is their running game, even without Fournette. For owners expecting a Fournette-like performance from Yeldon, you will easily be disappointed.

Aaron Rodgers (Packers QB): Some of you will scoff at this, but Rodgers is banged up and going against a quarterback’s worst nightmare in the Vikings pass defense. Rodgers usually has great luck against the Vikings at Lambeau Field, but a banged up Rodgers may struggle a bit more with the defensive juggernaut.

Streaming defenses

Chargers: Whichever team is playing the Bills will always be at the top of this list. They are the new Browns in that regard.

49ers: Lions quarterbacks combined for five interceptions last week against the Jets. It is hard to imagine them being that bad again, but it is clear there are some very real growing pains going on in Detroit right now under new head coach Matt Patricia. The 49ers also should be pretty readily available to pick up on the waiver wire.

Bears: If by some off chance Chicago is still available, you should pick them up. They may have lost their Week 1 game, but who cares about that? The had four sacks and a Khalil Mack defensive touchdown. Sacks are a constant source of fantasy points. Chicago is a defense you could play every week.