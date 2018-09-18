Quick hits: Kickers Fall As Bullock Thrives: Mixon Recovering

Rewind to Draft Day 2017 and the heat the Bengals took for taking Memphis kicker Jake Elliott ahead of Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez. Then fast forward a smidge to Cut Down Day 2017 and the second-guessing that enveloped special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons when the Bengals cut Elliott and stayed with veteran Randy Bullock.

Flying Pigskin: Cincinnati Bengals go 2-0 after big win over Ravens in prime time

Host Tanya O'Rouke is joined by WCPO sports director John Popovich and Craft Brewed Sports host Scott Kyser to recap the game. The group discusses AJ Green's 3-TD game, Joe Mixon's injury, woes in Pittsburgh and more.

Bengals try to extend early surge without RB Joe Mixon

Mixon had debris removed from his right knee over the weekend and is expected to be sidelined for a few games. In the interim, the AFC North leaders will lean more heavily on Giovani Bernard and Tra Carson, who hasn’t carried the ball in an NFL game.

Cincinnati Bengals: Gio Bernard will replace injured Mixon

Giovani Bernard is about to get a much bigger workload with Joe Mixon out for the next few weeks, but Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said he expects the offense to keep moving along like it has the first two games. Mixon underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a small particle from his right knee Saturday and is expected to miss two to four weeks. He injured the knee during Thursday’s game against Baltimore – calling it “some weird tweak” — and left twice but finished out the game.

Panthers' last game vs. Bengals ended in team's only tie ever

In Week One, the Cleveland Browns' strive and struggle to finally win a game and shock the Pittsburgh Steelers was foiled when a blocked game-winning field goal resulted in a 21-21 tie. Not to be outdone, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings put on a tie of their own in Week Two, as a kicking meltdown on both sides of the ball resulted in a 29-29 tie.

Around the North: Bengals Becoming Favorites to Win Division

Now that all the AFC North teams have played two games, it’s time to reevaluate the division. At the start of the year, basically every media outlet predicted Pittsburgh to win this division in a landslide. Although that wasn’t completely unfounded, it’s clear now that it will be a tight race no matter who ends up coming out of this division.

Khalil Mack, Not Mitchell Trubisky, Is Driving Force Behind Bears' Turnaround

The organization's latest addition, Khalil Mack, will define its direction throughout the season and into the future. His performances during his first two games with the franchise have been nothing short of spectacular, appearing worthy of every dollar of the $141 million contract the Bears inked him to, while Trubisky continues to provide inconsistent play.

NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 3

After another wild weekend across the National Football League, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered once again to rank all 32 teams from worst to first.

Josh Gordon Trade Rumors: Browns Deal Gordon to Patriots for Draft Pick

According to Schefter, the Browns will receive a fifth-round draft pick. Should Gordon fail to appear in at least 10 games for New England, Cleveland will give the Patriots "a late-round pick."

Antonio Brown Responds to Ex-Steelers Staffer's Jab with Trade Dare on Twitter

A former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers public relations team, Ryan Scarpino, suggested Monday that Antonio Brown wouldn't be as productive without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger or on another team.

Carson Wentz Will Start vs. Colts After Being Medically Cleared from Knee Injury

Wentz, 25, suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. He has sat out the first two weeks this season despite looking strong in practice, with the Eagles taking a conservative long-term view rather than rushing him back.