The state of North Carolina is going through a lot right now with Hurricane Florence, but nonetheless, the Bengals will be traveling to Charlotte to take the Panthers this Sunday.

With a 2-0 record, this game is a chance for Cincinnati to get some breathing room against the rest of the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a loss to the Bengals’ next opponent in Atlanta, and are looking to keep pace with the rest of the NFC South.

The NFL has seen two ties so far this season, and interestingly enough, the last time these two teams met back in 2014 it resulted in a tie. In the previous matchup before that, the Bengals won at Carolina in a Week 3 game to go to 2-1 to begin the 2010 season. It was their last win until December 19th of that season.

Hopefully, the Bengals keep their hot streak going this week and win another game much sooner this time around.

Everything you need to know for when the Bengals take on the Panthers:

Game: Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Carolina Panthers (1-1)

Date/Time: Sep. 23rd, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Streaming: Fubo TV

Series Leader: Series tied at 2-2-1

Streak: The Bengals have won two of the last three.

Coaches vs. Opponent: Marvin Lewis: (2-0-1) vs. Ron Rivera (0-0-1)

TV Broadcast: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst) and Steve Tasker (sideline reporter).

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game also will air nationally on the Sports USA radio network. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and John Robinson (analyst)

SB Nation Panthers site: Cat Scratch Reader

Weather: Mid 70’s, partly cloudy [NFL weather]

Odds: Panthers, -3 [Odds Shark]

Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Dalton passed for 265 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 107.7 rating last week. He aims for his third game in a row with a passer rating over 100. In his only career games against the Panthers (10/12/14), Dalton completed 33 of 43 (76.7 percent) for 323 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 93.5 passer rating. He has 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions for a 91.3 rating in the past five games on the road. Dalton ranks third in the AFC with a 108.5 rating.

Giovani Bernard had a career-high 137 rush yards, including an 89-yard rushing touchdown in his last meeting with the Panthers. He has over 130 scrimmage yards in two of his past three games against the NFC and is looking for his third game in a row with a touchdown against the NFC. Since entering the league in 2013, Bernard ranks third among active running backs with 235 catches.

A.J. Green had a career-high three touchdowns in Week 2. He became the first Bengal with three receiving touchdowns in the first half of a single game since Marvin Jones Jr. (10/27/13 vs. the Jets). He has three touchdown catches in his past five games on the road. Green leads the NFL with four touchdown catches. Tyler Boyd tied a career-high with 91 receiving yards and a touchdown last week. He has over 90 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in two of his past three games.

Geno Atkins had two sacks last week, making it his 10th-career multi-sack game. He has three sacks in his past two games. Atkins has six sacks in his past six games on the road against the NFC. Carlos Dunlap had three pass defenses last week. Since 2016, he leads all NFL defensive linemen with 26 passes defended. Shawn Williams had eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble last week. He is one of six NFL safeties since 1994 with at least eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in a single game. Rookie Sam Hubbard had his first-career sack and two tackles for a loss last week. Rookie Jessie Bates III had his first-career interception in Week 2.

Carolina Panthers