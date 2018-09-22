NFL Week 3 TV coverage map: Will you get Bengals vs. Panthers?

A loaded NFL Sunday is on deck, and it includes a key AFC-NFC clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

Both teams enter Week 3 right in the thick of the race for their respective divisions. Cincinnati actually leads the AFC North and can finish Week 3 in no worse than a tie, but Carolina could drop two games back in the NFC South if they lose and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The good news is fans of both the Bengals and Panthers will likely see this game in their respective stats. Almost all of Ohio and the Carolinas will have this game broadcasted locally.

Much of the country will see the Denver Broncos take on the Baltimore Ravens, a game Bengals fans will be watching closely. A Bengals win and Ravens loss puts Cincinnati two games up in the division, and it’s really a three-game lead since the Bengals already have a head-to-head win over Baltimore.

As for the early FOX games, most of the Ohio Valley will get Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles. The late slate of games is highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Dallas Cowboys on FOX.