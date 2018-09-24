Joe Mixon shares his real thoughts on the NFL’s non-stop roughing the passer penalties

With the Bengals off on Monday night, Joe Mixon had plenty of time to watch his AFC North rivals square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers are needing a win to keep pace with the Browns at the bottom of the division. and fans tuning into the game are bound to see nothing but yellow flags.

The Steelers benefited from nine penalties for 115 yards in the first half alone.

In the first half, both teams combined for four roughing the passer penalties, most of which fall under the new “body weight” rule that has been instituted this season. This rule has come under so much scrutiny this year, and this game is doing nothing to help.

But one penalty that sticks out was one in which Buccaneers’ DL Jason Pierre-Paul came in off the edge and tapped the top of Ben Roethlisberger’s helmet. Roethlisberger, delicate flower that he is, fell to the ground (acting like a total WWE diva) and forced the official to throw the flag.

There was no reason for this to be roughing the passer. Roethlisberger fell to the ground on his own, seemingly acting. JPP didn’t fall to the ground and didn’t put any body weight on him, save for a hand.

Give Ben Roethlisberger an Oscar. Those football helmets offer no protection against a hand. Another roughing the passer call... #MondayNightFootball #TBvsPIT pic.twitter.com/5L23Fa68Ab — Travis M. Anderson (@TravisMAnderson) September 25, 2018

That’s a flop if I’ve ever seen one.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon clearly thinks that this whole situation is being blown out of proportion. He took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter.

Roughing the passer.



Roughing the passer...



Roughing the passer...



Roughing the passer....



Roughing the passer.....



Roughing the passer......



Roughing the passer....... — Smoakin Joe (@Joe_MainMixon) September 25, 2018

ROUGHING THE PASSER ⚠️ — Smoakin Joe (@Joe_MainMixon) September 25, 2018

Maybe Mixon should be the next NFL Commissioner.

At halftime, the Steelers lead 30-10 as Ryan Fitzpatrick has lost his magic.

The Bengals play the Steelers in Week 6.