Lead NFL Draft Analyst Steve Palazzolo outlines his first 2019 NFL Mock Draft after 4 weeks of action in the 2018 NCAA football season.

Defense hits erase as Falcons loom

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and his defensive coordinator Teryl Austin have been around long enough to know September isn’t December. The day after Sunday’s soul-searching 31-21 loss for a defense that allowed rushing yards and third downs at will, neither man blinked in the hot glare of scrutiny.

Glasgow's Break-Out Year Takes A Knee

Bengals sophomore defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow was just coming into his own in the first three games of this season and now he’s on his own after tearing his ACL during one of his break-out games Sunday in Carolina.

Quick Hits: Austin Takes Blame; Glasgow Surgery May Be Family Affair

When the Bengals hired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin back in January the word was he was a stand-up guy that extracted loyalty from his players and on a Grim Reaper Monday that proved to be true.

Winners and losers from the Bengals’ Week 3 loss to the Panthers

For the average NFL team, the difference between starting 3-0 and 2-1 is quite disparate. Per Pro Football Reference, teams opening with a 3-0 record in the current playoff format earn postseason berths 72.3% of the time. A 2-1 start, on the other hand, gives clubs only a 52.3% chance at making the playoffs.

Bengals' defense surprised, flattened by Panthers

Down to its last chance, the Bengals' defense dug in to stop the run. The Carolina Panthers ran the ball six straight plays, got a pair of first downs and finished them off. This time, there was no big play to save a defense that's given up a lot of yards in three games.

Bengals' turnover magic ran out against Panthers

It sure seemed like the Bengals’ defense was headed for late-game heroics for the third straight week, but the opportunistic defense of the first two weeks failed to generate a turnover in a 31-21 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. “We didn’t make any bounces go our way,” Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said. “We had opportunity and we’ve got to make them bounce our way.”

Cincinnati Bengals lose Ryan Glasgow to season-ending injury

Rapoport said Glasgow, a second-year player from the University of Michigan, suffered a torn ACL. Glasgow, a key reserve, played in all three games this season and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. Glasgow, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2017.

Bengals’ Green on groin injury: ‘I’ll be fine’

Green sustained the injury while attempting to make a leaping catch over the middle in the third quarter and did not return in Cincinnati’s 31-21 setback to the Carolina Panthers.

Marvin Lewis wants John Ross to better ‘protect his quarterback’

John Ross is the biggest talking point coming out of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers — for all the wrong reasons. Ross was the intended target on two Andy Dalton interceptions, making him a target for an overall miserable day. A.J. Green had already talked about the issues.

What’s next for Bengals defensive line after Ryan Glasgow tears ACL?

CINCINNATI – As the son of two orthopedic surgeons, Ryan Glasgow knew the news was bad before Bengals trainer Paul Sparling got to him as he lay writhing on the Bank of American Stadium turf Sunday in Charlotte.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Hang on to Beat Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers on MNF

It was only a matter of time before Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick stopped playing like an MVP and the Pittsburgh Steelers stopped playing like a last-place team, and both early-season trends ended Monday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick 1st in NFL History to Throw for 400 Yards in 3 Straight Games

"FitzMagic" hasn't dissipated entirely, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick bounced back after a slow start Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers to make history. Fitzpatrick threw for 411 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 30-27 defeat. In doing so, the 35-year-old became the first quarterback to eclipse 400 passing yards in three straight games.

Report: Vikings' Everson Griffen Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Someone at Hotel

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was reportedly named in a police report regarding an incident at a Minneapolis hotel in which a person allegedly "[threatened] to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday."