Report: Taft's Washington Set To Come Home

According to a fusillade of reports, the Bengals plucked Washington from the Cowboys practice squad as their answer to Sunday’s season-ending injury of defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow. They could have left the spot open for WILL linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s return on Monday or promoted their own practice squad defensive tackle, Virginia rookie Andrew Brown.

Hobson's Choice: Running Commentary

Probably the best way is to get linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Preston Brown back in the lineup as soon as possible at 260 and 250 pounds, respectively. The younger, sleeker backers, Hardy Nickerson and Jordan Evans, struggled against the Panthers. The other thing is that Cam Newton is the only NFL quarterback running the zone read option stuff at that high of a level. The Falcons have a terrific running game, but it’s more conventional and that should help, you’d hope.

Ken Anderson Keeps Nostalgia Rolling At Oct. 7 Legends Bash

Next month it is all-time franchise passer Ken Anderson hosting his third annual Post-Game Legends Party at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse following the Oct. 7 game against the Dolphins at PBS. Anderson, the only man to win back-to-back NFL passing titles in two different decades, goes back-to-back-to-back with an all-time roster of Bengals greats anchored by Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz and Super Bowl coach Sam Wyche.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

The 2-1 Bengals go in to the contest looking to bounce back from a 31-21 loss last week at Carolina. Despite the setback, Cincinnati still owns a share of first place in the AFC North Division, standing tied with the Baltimore Ravens, who also are 2-1. The Bengals, however, currently hold an edge for the top spot over Baltimore by virtue of a win over the Ravens in Game 2.

Cincinnati Bengals: First look at Atlanta Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals have some corrections to make on defense after suffering their first loss of the season Sunday at Carolina, but this week’s opponent likely is thinking the same thing. Cincinnati (2-1) travels to play a 1-2 Atlanta Falcons team that is coming off a 31-27 overtime loss to New Orleans and ranks 27th in the league in yards allowed (401.7 per game) and 25th in points surrendered (28.3 per game).

Bengals aren’t only team fighting injuries going into game vs. Falcons

That’s both starting safeties, the starting left guard and arguably the team’s best linebacker. Running back Devonta Freeman has missed the team’s last two games and pass rushers Takkarist McKinley and Derrick Shelby both missed last week.

Flying Pigskin Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals can't keep up in Carolina

Host Tanya O'Rourke is joined by WCPO Sports Director John Popovich and Craft Brewed Sports Host Scott Kyser to recap the game. The groups discusses the growing list of Bengals injuries, Andy Dalton's four interceptions, Giovanni Bernard's production and more.

Random Bytes

Aqib Talib to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; No Timetable for Return

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will have surgery on his injured ankle Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The timetable for his return won't be known until after the surgery. Talib injured suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and was unable to return.

The Jaguars See a Champion in Blake Bortles, And They Don't Care If You Don't

Everyone in the building should be putting as much distance as humanly possible between themselves and Blake Bortles. The head coach. The defense. The scouting staff. Even the beer vendors should be sprinting far, far away from him at top speed.

Dirk Koetter Won't Reveal Whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start

"I hope everyone can appreciate that it doesn't do us any good to tell our opponents what we're going to do," the coach said Tuesday, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "So that will work itself out as the week goes on. But we do have a plan and both guys are aware of it."

Report: Competition Committee Members Uncomfortable with Flags for Roughing QB

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, members of the competition committee are "uncomfortable" with some of the roughing the passer penalties called this season. However, it's not clear if any changes will be made this season.

NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees Top Latest Lines

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has climbed to first place in the 2018 NFL MVP race in the eyes of Las Vegas oddsmakers. According to OddsShark, Mahomes is a +300 favorite, and he's followed closely by Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers (+500) and New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees (+650).