Are you ready for some football? How about some fantasy football?

It is that time of year again, and we have a pretty great fantasy matchup for Week 1. The Bengals and Colts have pretty great offensive weapons, and the Colts have a terrible defense, and the Bengals have some holes that can be exploited as well. Here are this weeks starts and sits for the Bengals game at the Colts.

Must starts

A.J. Green (Bengals WR): Green is pretty much a must start any week. However, who on the Colts can cover Green? He is in line for a huge game.

Favorable matchups

Joe Mixon (Bengals RB): Mixon didn’t have a great preseason behind the Bengals offensive line. He only gained 1.8 yards per carry. He still figures to be a massive part of Cincinnati’s game plan, and the Colts run defense may end up being one of the softer against the run this season.

Jack Doyle (Colts TE): The Bengals are notoriously bad a covering tight ends. Doyle caught 80 passes last season without Andrew Luck as his quarterback. This seems like an easy one, especially for points per reception leagues. You may even be able to get away with rolling with Eric Ebron if you are in a real pinch at tight end for some reason.

T.Y. Hilton (Colts WR): Many Bengals fans may be wary to play Hilton because of William Jackson, but the Colts will likely be able to get Hilton on Dre Kirkpatrick a couple of times. It only takes one big play to make Hilton worth the play.

Andy Dalton (Bengals QB): Dalton’s day won’t be taken advantage of by many fantasy owners. He will have have all of his offensive weapons and what looks to be a decent offensive line. It should be a pretty nice day for Dalton, who could become a pretty hot waiver wire pick up after a big game against a weak defense.

Good but not great

Andrew Luck (Colts QB): Luck may be running for his life on Sunday. The few times Luck is actually able to get the ball off may be fruitful, but the thought of him throwing it under duress the whole game isn’t ideal.

Marlon Mack or Jordan Wilkins (Colts RBs): Mack is questionable right now, but of he goes he is a nice flex option. If he doesn’t then Wilkins is more of a possible flex option if you’re in a pinch. I’d feel far safer with Mack, but I understand Bell owners may be looking over the waiver wire Week 1. The Bengals have had trouble giving up yards, and more importantly, points to opposing running backs. I wouldn’t expect anything spectacular, but they could have a few big plays.

John Ross (Bengals WR): Ross isn’t a guy that you should start week in and week out. He just won’t see the necessary volume over the season. However, the Bengals will look to prove people wrong by hitting a few big plays to their first round pick from last season against the likes of Kenny Moore and Nate Hairston. (Actual Colts’ corner backs)

Tyler Eifert (Bengals TE): If Eifert is healthy he should be in your line up. He is a red zone monster, and he is a huge mismatch anywhere on the field. He isn’t higher because between Green, Mixon and Ross there are only so many opportunities, but Eifert will make the most of his.

Just sit them

Both defenses: This game could turn into a shoot out very quickly. The saving grace for the Bengals defense is that they could pile up plenty of sacks, but that will only get them so many points. This is still Luck’s first game in quite some time, so it is hard to believe the Bengals will totally shutdown their offense.

As for the Colts, there are just too many Bengals players capable of hurting them. They could try and take away Green, but with guys like Eifert, Mixon and Ross, Cincinnati should still be able to move the ball pretty easily.