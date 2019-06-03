With Gerald McCoy’s decision nearing, Bengals appear to be out of the race

The Cincinnati Bengals have every reason to chase free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler and would significantly improve their defensive line, an area fans might’ve wanted to see improved in this offseason.

One of the league’s worst defenses last year, the Bengals ranked in the bottom-five in total sacks in 2018 with just 34. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to get them too intrigued at the idea of McCoy.

McCoy, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has visited the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He’s said that winning is a key factor in his decision.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran is expected to make his decision some time next week, and the Bengals are seemingly not going to be considered seeing as McCoy didn’t visit with the team.

With the cap to sign him, the Bengals should’ve gone all-out for McCoy, who could’ve brought leadership, experience and dominance to a lacking line. Given their new coach and rejuvenated energy, you’d think if the Bengals wanted a visit that they could’ve gotten one.

The Bengals, who are destined to have another mediocre year, needed this to take their defense to the next level and help cover up the holes in their linebacking core. That said, the streak of the Bengals not being able to attract a top-tier free agent continues.

It’s not discouraging that McCoy is heading elsewhere, but moreso that Cincinnati wasn’t able to even get a visit. After reportedly being interested in McCoy, the Bengals dreams of the high-profile defensive stud went no further.

With a dry free agent market after McCoy’s looming decision, expect the Bengals to go into the season with a similar defensive line led by Geno Atkins. Hopefully, rookie Renell Wren can find his home in Cincinnati and finally give Atkins some help on the other side of the line.