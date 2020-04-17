Chalk Talk: Sean Salisbury gives his take on Joe Burrow

On the latest Chalk Talk, former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury joins me to talk about Joe Burrow.

Sean gives some great insight on what the Bengals are getting in Burrow and what makes a quarterback special.

Sean also talks about what it was like to train Adam Sandler to play Paul Crewe in The Longest Yard.

All of the film review content will be on SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle podcast channel, along with the other episodes of The Orange and Black Insider. “Orange is the New Black” is another great podcast from Ace Boogie and Zim WhoDey on our channel. Thanks for listening!