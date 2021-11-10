Nick Chubb tests positive for COVID-19 after Browns beat Bengals

The Cleveland Browns, after playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, have played star running back Nick Chubb on the COVID-19 list following a positive test. ESPN’s Adam Schefter did report that Chubb has been vaccinated.

Chubb had a massive game against the Bengals, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

Running back Demetric Felton was also played on the list by the Browns. The Browns play the Patriots this upcoming weekend. With New England surging in the past few weeks, they’ll need Chubb active, which looks highly questionable.

With Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve, they’ll be short running backs.

That said, the Browns defeated the Bengals, and with Markus Bailey having been on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as well, there could be something tied together there. Bailey has been primarily used on special teams.

Nothing is quite confirmed regarding any relation in the cases, but with the recent outbreaks throughout the league, finding these connections might be of utmost importance, if there is even anything there.

Nonetheless, the Bengals will look ahead towards a bye week, currently sitting at 5-4. They could get Bailey back before their Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.