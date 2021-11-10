Bengals place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 list

Another player from Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns has come in to contact with COVID-19.

Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since Sunday, the Browns have placed running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and center Nick Harris on their COVID reserve list. The Bengals had to do the same with linebacker Markus Bailey on Tuesday.

COVID protocols differ depending on whether or not the player is vaccinated and if the player tests positive or is deemed a close contact. If a player is unvaccinated and tests positive, he must isolate for 10 days. If he’s deemed a close contact, he’ll undergo the five-day quarantine period. A vaccinated player must isolate as well, but upon producing two negative tests 24 hours apart, they can return to the team. Vaccinated close contacts do not have to quarantine.

The Bengals entering a bye week is promising news for both Awuzie and Bailey. Even if both are unvaccinated, they can complete their 10-day isolations before their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they also may not be able to practice in time.

Hopefully all players involved will be able to recover and return as quickly as possible.