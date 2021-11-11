The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-bye blues

The Bengals are going into the bye week with a winning record, but major questions linger. It’s been a whirlwind past three weeks, as Cincinnati went from atop the AFC to barely clinging to midseason playoff life.

On this week’s show, we look at what to make of the loss to the Browns and what is ahead. We also provide a “Stat of the Week” and make a midseason report card, of sorts.

Join us for the live show at the special day and time of Thursday at 6:25 p.m. ET, or catch it on your favorite streaming platform afterward!