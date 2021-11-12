Bengals vs. Raiders is currently a pick ‘em

The Cincinnati Bengals lost as favorites at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. They failed to cover the 2-point spread.

So far this season, the Bengals are 4-5 at the spread, having not rewarded bettors. That said, they’ll get a week to rest and recovery, something needed after that beatdown against Cleveland.

Hopefully, they’ll be getting star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie off the Covid-19 list before their matchup with the Raiders.

Las Vegas, who has easily had the wildest season of any team in the NFL, will be without their former head coach, Jon Gruden, and their former wide receiver, Henry Ruggs.

They’ll have to press on without either of them as both are not with the team anymore. They do still have Derek Carr, and he’s one of the few players that can propel this team to a playoff berth.

Given all that’s happened by both teams within the past few weeks, DraftKings has opened up the spread between the two as a pick ‘em which basically just means there is no favorite or underdog. The money line is the spread in this instance.

The Raiders have one game before the two sides’ Week 11 matchup. The Raiders take on the Chiefs in Sunday Night Football. That game is expected to be a thriller with the Chiefs given 2.5 points.

Coming off two straight losses, it’s rather shocking that the Bengals are not underdogs against Vegas. They’ll be on the road playing in the amazing Allegiant Stadium. The Bengals are 3-2 on the road this season.

They should be at full strength when they head out west for a 4:05 pm ET kick-off.