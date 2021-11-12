Bengals News (11/12): Midterm results

Hobson's Choice: E-mails from fans asking about the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the bye week

The fans have no bye week, so the readers weigh in as the Bengals take a break.

Browns coach offers motivational bulletin-board material for Bengals

The Bengals might pin this one up for the rematch this year.

Miami Dolphins Beat Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals Gain Ground in AFC North - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Grading the Bengals defense, special teams: Thoughts on every player through 9 games – The Athletic

Chidobe Awuzie, Trey Hendrickson and D.J. Reader are among those earning the top grades after nine games.

Who is Robert Hunt? Meet the Dolphins lineman who scored one of the best touchdowns that didn't count | Sporting News

Robert Hunt is the latest in the line of big men to score touchdowns, only his was called back.

Odell Beckham Jr. adds yet another star to loaded Rams roster, but questions follow Pro Bowl WR to LA

The Rams' acquisition of WR Odell Beckham came in somewhat stealth fashion, but has no doubt drawn the spotlight and will continue to do so.

Cam Newton signs deal to rejoin Carolina Panthers

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton has signed with the Carolina Panthers, returning to the team that he entered the NFL with as the first overall pick in 2011 and then led to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson worried about getting healthy, not reclaiming starting QB job

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson says he is more concerned with getting his knee healthy than his job security as the team's starting quarterback.