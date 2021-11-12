Katie Blackburn becomes first woman appointed to NFL competition committee

Her daughter Elizabeth has been the talk of the town lately, but Katie Blackburn more or less runs the show nowadays at 1 Paul Brown Stadium.

The daughter of Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown, Blackburn is adding to her already extensive list of responsibilities as the team’s executive vice president. She has been named to the NFL’s Competition Committee according to the league’s Football Operations page and is the first woman in history to be a member.

The committee is responsible for proposing rule changes and general adjustments to league owners at the annual owners’ meetings.

Blackburn joins several fellow league executives and head coaches on the committee, including Dallas Cowboys general manager Stephen Jones and Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera.

The Bengals are no strangers to having representation on the committee. Paul Brown was a founder member in 1968 and stayed on until his death in 1991. Mike spent seven years as a member, and former head coach Marvin Lewis spent 12.

Blackburn not only continues this legacy in Cincinnati, she has broken through a barrier and made history as well.