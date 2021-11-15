Bengals sign Michael Thomas to 53-man roster and Austin Calitro to PS

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed safety Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Monday. Cincinnati also placed tight end Mitchell Wilcox on the COVID-19 list and signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

Thomas, weighing in at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, is an eighth-year player out of Stanford who was originally a college free agent signee of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He joined the Bengals’ practice squad on Oct. 5, and previously spent time with the 49ers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Houston Texans. He’s played in 97 career games with 281 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, 15 pass defenses and three forced fumbles.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Calitro is a fourth-year player out of Villanova who was a college free agent signee of the New York Jets in 2017. He’s played in 42 career games with 84 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass defenses. Calitro was actually with the Bengals during the 2020 offseason.

Wilcox, who’s been with the Bengals since signing as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2020, spent most of his first season on the practice squad, but he’s been active in all nine games thus far in 2021. He’s played primarily on special teams while logging 31 offensive snaps.