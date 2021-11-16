Coach Speak: On to Las Vegas

The Cincinnati Bengals have now dropped two games in a row, but the coaches and team do not seem to be worried.
In this podcast, I talk about last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns as it relates to the rest of the season, including this week’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bengals are still in a great position. What do they need to do offensively and defensively to get back on top?
