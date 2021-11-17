Orange is the New Black Podcast: Everybody Will Eat

On the latest episode of Orange is the New Black, Ace Boogie & Zim took the airwaves with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s father, Jimmy Chase, Sr.
On the show, the crew discussed:
- The fake drop narrative.
- How Chase fits in with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
- His favorite moments from the first half of the season.
- The NFL Draft.
- The Rookie of The Year race.
- Rest of the season.
