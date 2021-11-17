Bengals News (11/17): Change could come at cornerback

Taylor Made Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the Bengals looking forward to the second half of the season

No, the comment I made is it doesn't get any easier from here. How we handle things. How we handle success. How we handle adversity down the stretch. Some teams will handle it well. Some teams won't. We need to be the team that handles it well and good things will be ahead for us.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, Regular Season Week 11, Sunday, November 21, 2021

Miscues were the story of the day for Cincinnati, which committed three turnovers, forced none, and had several key drops in the passing game. The first turnover was a 99-yard pick six on the game's opening drive, while the other two — an INT and fumble — both came deep in Cincinnati's own end. Including the pick-six, the Browns scored 13 points off of those turnovers.

Bengals’ Zac Taylor talks about Jessie Bates’ contract comments

Bates is a pretty good example of the locker room culture the Bengals have been trying to build for the last two and a half seasons now. While his play hasn’t been great, the fact he’s willing to get in front of a mic and publicly own it says it all.

Will the Bengals make a change with Eli Apple at cornerback?

In the Bengals' Week 9 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple’s mistake on a 60-yard touchdown reception was easy to spot. Apple allowed Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to run right past him up the middle of the field and make a wide open catch.

What is causing Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's rising interception rate?

It was the first drive of Cincinnati’s Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns, and Burrow threw the ball to the goal line, looking for rookie standout Ja'Marr Chase. Instead, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward darted in front of Chase, intercepted the pass and returned it for a 99-yard touchdown, the first points in Cleveland’s 41-16 blowout win.

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins

With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran Joe Flacco for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The move was first reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham departure from Cleveland 'stung. It still does'

Jarvis Landry said goodbye to playing with his best friend when the Cleveland Browns cut Odell Beckham﻿, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams last week. Speaking from his Second Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which distributes meals to more than 1,000 needy local families, Landry said it stung to watch the situation with OBJ unfold.

Will NFL's upset trend continue in Week 11?

Big upsets have littered the landscape the past two weeks, with four teams entering the week without a winning record (.500 or lower) beating opponents that began the week in first place (or tied for first) in their division.

Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, Patrick Graham among young NFL coaches to watch

This is the fifth year I've asked the question in this space. And in the previous four cycles, over half of all head-coaching hires (14 of 27) came from that year's edition of this list, which focuses on a specific demographic: under age 45 and seeking their first NFL head-coaching opportunity. Last year alone, Brandon Staley (Chargers), Arthur Smith (Falcons), Dan Campbell (Lions), Robert Saleh (Jets) and Nick Sirianni (Eagles) all landed their first jobs while being under 45.