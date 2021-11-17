Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Tyler Shelvin DNP, Auden Tate limited

After a much needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back practicing to kickoff the second half of the season.

Despite the news of Akeem Davis-Gaither needing surgery for his injured foot, the Bengals remain relatively healthy in the heart of the season. Only one player, rookie defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, did not practice on Wednesday. Shelvin is dealing with an apparent knee injury.

Per usual, Trey Hopkins (knee) got some rest in the form of a limited practice, as did Auden Tate (thigh), who hasn’t played since Week 7.

As far as players on the COVID list, Chidobe Awuzie has since been activated and the team expects Markus Bailey to be activated Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ had a few players not practice Wednesday. FB Alec Ingold (knee), LB Nick Kwiatkowski (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (Ankle/Foot), RB Jalen Richard (ribs) and CB Amik Robertson (hip) were all sidelined while RB Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited. Jacobs missed a couple games earlier in the season and has dealt with injuries throughout the year, so his status will be something to monitor later in the week.

Bengals vs. Raider injury report