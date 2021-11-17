The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Sinners and Saints

It’s been a pretty fun ride with the Cincinnati Bengals this year, filled with unexpected victories, thrilling comebacks and some devastating losses. Still, the Bengals largely control their postseason destiny, sitting at 5-4 in an uber-competitive division and conference.

Next up are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are on a very similar seasonal path as the opponents they are hosting. Also sitting at 5-4, Las Vegas coming off of a road loss in New York in which they were favorites, as well as a latest home debacle against a divisional opponent.

Both teams need this one and we break it all down for you on this week’s OBI episode. Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live stream, or get it on your favorite audio platform afterward.