Bengals vs. Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs and Trey Hopkins limited again

The Cincinnati Bengals should have every notable player on the 53-man roster able to go Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Entering Week 11, the only Bengal in danger of missing this game is reserve defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who has been sidelined consecutive days with a knee injury. However, Shelvin has been active in just one game during his rookie season, so he was likely to be inactive this week anyhow.

Starting center Trey Hopkins was limited for a second-straight day with his lingering knee issue, though it doesn’t appear he’s in serious danger of missing Sunday based on his practice habits this season while working his way back from an ACL tear last season.

The Raiders could have several players out Sunday, though most of them are backups, including cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle/foot), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), and running back Jalen Richard (ribs). Nixon and Kwiatkoski have yet to practice this week, while Richard got in a limited session Thursday after being sidelined Wednesday.

Star running back Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited for a second time today, so his Friday practice will likely determine if he’s good to go or listed as questionable on the final injury report.

One other name to watch for is starting cornerback Brandon Facyson (finger/hamstring), who went full Wednesday but was limited Thursday. Getting downgraded as the week progresses is never a good sign, so it will be interesting to see if he’s able to get a full session in on Friday.

